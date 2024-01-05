Hatboro woman hears punishment for viral racist tirade at pizza shop

Rita Bellew, the Hatboro woman who unleashed a racist tirade last year on the Hispanic owners of a Montgomery County pizzeria which then went viral on TikTok, has been sentenced on counts of ethnic intimidation and harassment.

In the video recorded and uploaded in February 2023, a manager of Amy’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant is shown standing at the register, as a customer, later identified as Bellew, demands a refund during a profanity-laced verbal attack.

Bellew's lawyer, identified in court records as Patrick J. McMenamin Jr., did not return calls for comment.

Here's everything we know about Bellew's sentence and fallout from the incident.

Rita Bellew receives probation, must apologize as part of sentence

Court documents show that Bellew pleaded guilty to one count each of ethnic intimidation and harassment.

Bellew entered the plea in December, and was sentenced to 90 days of probation.

Bellew also has to meet several court-ordered conditions, including performing eight hours of community service, and complying with Montgomery County and Pennsylvania Board of Probation regulations.

Bellew will also have to pay a monthly offender supervision fee, and is ordered to stay away from Amy’s Pizzeria.

And lastly, Bellew must also submit a formal written apology to the victims and staff at Amy’s Pizzeria.

Amy's Pizzeria owner satisfied with sentence, community support

Amy's Pizzeria owner Omar Quiñonez said he was satisfied with the outcome, but the situation has also brought about additional ups and downs.

"A lot of good things and bad things came out of it. The good is the business came out of it in pretty good shape, and local businesses and neighbors stopped by to show their support," Quiñonez said. "The bad is that there are a lot of people like her out there saying the same racist things. We have received letters from Ohio that were much worse than what this woman said.

"Overall, it was a very bad experience," Quiñonez added. "My son suffered before me, as she started yelling at him and then at me. It has been a great stress."

Racist tirade began with complaint, ends when police enter

In the viral video, Bellew unleashes a lengthly tirade against workers and ownership.

“What’s wrong with that is you’re not American dude. I will look you the (expletive) up and get you the (expletive) out of our town. (Expletive) you. Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant,” the customer said.

The video, filmed by another employee, lasts nearly five minutes, ending just as a police officer walks into the store.

"This lady walked into our pizza shop and heard Spanish coming from our TV and started discriminating us. Not all Spanish speakers are Mexican and it was bold of her to assume so," the pizzeria said on their TikTok post showing the video. "Discrimination should NOT happen to anyone, no matter who they are nor what their background is. America is a country built by immigrants. I'm so sorry if you have ever experienced something like this."

