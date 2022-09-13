Hatch man charged after DASO says he stabbed and pepper sprayed ex-girlfriend’s son

LAS CRUCES - A Hatch man was granted bond Tuesday after prosecutors petitioned to keep him in jail.

Christopher Lee Martinez, 30, stands charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of criminal property damage.

Martinez was the subject of a brief search in Hatch just after Labor Day weekend.

According to an affidavit by Doña Ana County Sherriff’s Detective George Meraz, Martinez arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house just after midnight on Sept. 1.

As he arrived, his ex-girlfriend’s son got out of bed at his mother’s behest and walked over to the front door.

The son told deputies that he heard a window shatter as he got out of bed and saw Martinez outside. The son then went to confront Martinez, according to the affidavit. He wanted to know why Martinez had broken the window and why he was there in the first place.

Shortly after confronting Martinez, the son told deputies that the two men began to fight. During the skirmish, Martinez used pepper spray on the son and stabbed him, the son said. Eventually, Martinez left the area and deputies were called. Martinez was discovered three days later in a shed on his mother’s property.

Before the night of the fight, the mother told deputies she was afraid of Martinez. She said he’d come to her house and wanted to talk about some pending criminal charges he faces. That conversation ended when Martinez threatened to shoot himself and shoot her, she told deputies.

On Tuesday, Martinez was brought before 3rd Judicial District Judge Richard Jacquez. Prosecuters wanted Jacquez to order Martinez to stay in jail until his case was resolved.

In their petition, prosecutors argued that the deputies’ affidavit showed Martinez was dangerous. Additionally, prosecutors pointed to Martinez’s criminal history. Court records show that Martinez has been convicted of battery against a household member, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a household member.

Martinez also faces pending charges of battery and five counts of aggravated assault.

Despite outlining those arguments, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office told the Sun-News that prosecutors could not pursue holding Martinez in jail. In addition, the spokesperson said the arresting officer and the victim in the case did not respond to the DA’s office's request to appear in court on Tuesday.

Instead, Jacquez granted Martinez a $10,000 secured bond, meaning he’d have to pay that money or deal with a bondsman to get out of jail. Jacquez also compelled Martinez to go anger management classes.

Justin Garcia is a public saftey reproter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

