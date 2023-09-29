‘I hatched my multi-million pound business plan while in prison for smuggling ecstasy’

Mr Jackson had been expecting to spend upwards of a decade behind bars, but in the end, he was given a prison sentence of five years - Christopher Pledger

Duane Jackson, 45, can boast to have both seen the inside of a maximum-security American prison and shaken hands with the King. The tech millionaire made his fortune from software sales after spending five years behind bars, he tells Telegraph Money.

“I grew up in Newham in east London, and ended up in care at the age of eleven, where I was shunted about from various children’s homes,” says Mr Jackson, who now lives in Hove, in east Sussex.

“I completed the cliché – I left school with no qualifications, and ended up involved with low-level drug dealing when I was sixteen, which was nothing strange for where I was from.”

At nineteen, Mr Jackson had found work as an IT contractor, but he quickly fell into debt. His best friend at the time had been involved in running drugs to America for £1,000 a trip. “I did my first run then, and got involved in a string of them,” says Mr Jackson. “I wasn’t aware that we were under surveillance when I made my third journey, to Atlanta.

“I got caught with hundreds of ecstasy tablets when I went through security. I was expecting to get about 25 years in prison in America, but the UK government got me brought back here so that I could stand trial with my friends who had been caught as well.”

Mr Jackson had been expecting to spend upwards of a decade behind bars, but in the end, he was given a prison sentence of five years. “Some of the guys there with me got four, others got more,” he recalls.

“The judge said that he wasn’t used to seeing people as young as we were committing offences at that level, and didn’t want to ruin our lives. I had been expecting twelve years so I was pretty chuffed, and relieved to be in a British prison rather than an American one.”

Mr Jackson continued to build his computing experience from HMP Camp Hill on the Isle of Wight, which would kickstart his career on the outside. “In prison I helped teach IT skills to the other inmates, basic word processing and things like that,” he said.

“In the run-up to the end of that five years, we got a visit from the Prince’s Trust, who came in to speak about what we could do when we left prison. They suggested that we could start our own businesses – this was in 2002, before Dragon’s Den and The Apprentice and shows like that, so I hadn’t even considered it as an option.

“But in some ways, prison was the best place to start a business,” claims Mr Jackson. “I was in there with highly educated people who had committed white collar crime. They all gave me plenty of advice about how to get going when my sentence ended.”

Mr Jackson now rubs shoulders with the likes of Elon Musk, and has met the King on several occasions - Christopher Pledger

Unlike many businessmen, entrepreneurship did not come naturally to him.

“You hear these stories of people selling multipack Mars Bars for profit when they’re at school, but that was just never me,” he explains. “Even in prison, the guards were always annoyed with me because my cell was the last to close at night, because people were always coming to me asking to borrow my CDs. I could have charged them for it but didn’t, because it just didn’t occur to me. I did have a strong internal drive though, I really don’t need other people to tell me that I’ve done well.”

On his release, Mr Jackson reconnected with the Prince’s Trust, who helped him start up shop as a one-man web developer. He soon changed tack and began developing software for sale.

“I had a baby daughter on the way and I was determined to properly support her and my then-girlfriend, who’s now my wife. I realised it was a better idea to sell a product than to sell my time, so I changed my focus and created some of the first invoicing software,” he says.

In 2013, Mr Jackson sold his first business for £20m. He now rubs shoulders with the likes of Elon Musk, and has met the King on several occasions. He still works closely with the Prince’s Trust, of which he is now a patron. But his most crucial connection has been Lord David Young, former trade and business secretary to Margaret Thatcher.

“Through the Prince’s Trust I met Lord Young, who became my mentor and my sounding board, as well as the chairman of that first company,” Mr Jackson said.

“Tech investor Michael Jackson reached out a few years in and asked if we could chat, so I went and met him. He said that he wanted to buy my business for a million pounds, and I laughed at him – and then I realised he was being serious. I told him that it wasn’t for sale – he said, ‘of course it is, I’ll give you two million’.”

Lord Young offered Mr Jackson a £100,000 loan to be paid back when, or if, the business was sold.

“In 2011 I met Natie Kirsh, the South African billionaire, who bought some shares from me for a million in cash – so I didn’t even have to wait until I’d exited to make my first million,” says Mr Jackson.

“It’s one thing having a business that’s worth that much on paper, and another thing altogether to actually see it in your bank account,” says Mr Jackson. “It was surreal, but the main thing for me was the security that it gave me. I’ve always moved about a lot. When I was younger living in children’s homes, and then again in prison, most of my belongings had to fit in a bin liner so that I could move them at a moment’s notice. Being in a position to buy a home outright was the big thing for me.”

Mr Jackson has made sure to hire people who have been to prison, a decision that has given his business an edge, he says. “I’ve hired a lot of ex-cons. Stereotypes are there for a reason – plenty of us do get out of prison and go on to reoffend. But the people who get out of prison and decide to go straight, like I did, are the most honest folk that you will meet. Accounting software isn’t exactly exciting, so that does set us apart from our competitors.

“On the other hand, we’ve lost some deals because of my background, so it does cut both ways,” he adds.

Did Mr Jackson’s experience smuggling drugs across continents give him a head start in the world of above-board business? “I was either very brave or very stupid,” he admits.

“People are always telling me that I have a lack of fear. When you end up in a maximum security American prison as a nineteen-year-old-boy from England, it certainly doesn’t get much scarier than that – so since then I’ve always thought, what’s the worst that could happen?”

What was your first job, and how much were you earning?

My first proper job was as an office junior in Hatton Garden, where I very quickly ended up looking after all of their IT needs. Before that I very briefly had a job going door-to-door selling a weathering system for house bricks. That was commission only, I wasn’t earning much at all. A lot of young people worked there though and it felt more like a fun youth club.

What does a day in your life look like?

Things are less intense for me right now because I’m not currently growing a business. I get up at about eight in the morning, which feels early to me, so that I can see both of my daughters off to school. I don’t eat until lunchtime. I have a very nice home office, where I check my emails and do Teams calls in the morning.

In the evening we usually go out to eat as a family – we’ve got a flat in London, so sometimes we’ll stay there for a change of scenery. At my home in Hove we’ve got a gym, a games room, a cinema, so often after dinner you’ll find me there.

What is your top tip for anyone who wants to make their own million?

You need to have a plan. First you need to make £50,000, then £100,000, then a quarter of a million, then half a million. Just working hard alone won’t get you there, but it is very achievable if you know how you want to do it.

