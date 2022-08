BOLIVAR — A man told a Tuscarawas County sheriff's deputy on Wednesday evening that a man pushed him while brandishing a hatchet in a parking lot in the 10000 block of state Route 212 NE, Lawrence Township.

The victim dropped his phone and the perpetrator took it before leaving.

The incident was reported at 8:19 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Man reports hatchet brandished before phone taken