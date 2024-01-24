Hatchet holding man confronted by deputies at Victorville Home Depot

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 30-year-old transient suspected of holding two hatchets while being confronted by authorities at a Home Depot in Victorville.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 30-year-old Victorville man suspected of holding two hatchets while being confronted by authorities at a Home Depot in Victorville.

Around 11:50 a.m. Friday, deputies were notified there was a man causing a disturbance inside Home Depot on Roy Rogers Drive. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect, later identified as Davon Woodard, outside of the business, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies learned that Woodard had earlier walked to the back of the business with unpaid merchandise, police said.

With a hatchet in each hand, Woodard attempted to walk away from deputies. However, deputies were able to stop Woodard and arrest him, according to sheriff’s officials.

Woodard was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a public officer. He was booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, authorities stated.

The suspect remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $50,000, police reported.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville sheriff’s station at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hatchet holding man confronted by deputies in Victorville