Hatchet-wielding man arrested by Frostburg Police

Jul. 21—FROSTBURG — A man allegedly armed with an ax and yelling at people was disarmed and taken into custody without incident early Tuesday evening on East Main Street, according to Frostburg Police.

Multiple reports of the incident were made to police about 6:40 p.m., prompting response of police to the complaint location at East Main near Grant Street.

Officers reportedly found the man, who was not identified by police, walking on the sidewalk. He complied with orders to surrender his weapons, which also included a dagger and a knife clipped to his pocket, police said.

Upon being taken into custody, the man continued to yell at passing vehicles before he was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for emergency evaluation of his mental condition, police said.

Police said the matter will be reviewed by the Office of the State's Attorney for potential further action.