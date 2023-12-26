Hate your Christmas present? One Miami mall is opening earlier to take your returns

It’s the day after Christmas and all through the house, the misfits are stirring, so it’s time to return them.

Your holiday gift doesn’t fit? Or you maybe you just hate it.

As Sawgrass Mills said in an email to customers on Monday, Christmas Day: “We’re closed today to celebrate, but we’ll be back tomorrow so you can come find that perfect NYE outfit.”

Or what the huge Broward discount mall didn’t say: Reopening Tuesday so you can also return all your unwanted Christmas presents.

Shoppers will hit Sawgrass Mills and all the other malls and stores on Dec. 26, not only to take advantage of any after-Christmas sales, but also to participate in an unofficial holiday, National Return Day.

South Florida malls and box-box stores will open their regular hours this week (but one mall is opening a little earlier Tuesday) as the shopping season continues and the return season gets into gear.

Here’s what to know:

Malls

Shoppers at Dadeland Mall.

Special events:

Aventura Mall: In anticipation of returns and post-Christmas shopping needs, Aventura will open an hour earlier, at 9 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Dadeland Mall: Nightly Snowfalls in the Fashion Wing near Tesla. Snow Shows at 7 p.m. nightly through Jan. 7. These snow falls last just under 10 minutes and are set to holiday tunes.

Dolphin Mall: Magical Snowfall runs through Jan. 7 outside in the Ramblas Plaza by Entry 3 near Mojito Bar. These nightly snowfalls are at 7 p.m. with additional snowfalls at 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday except when the mall closes earlier on New Year’s Eve. There is no snowfall on New Year’s Day when mall hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Kids can receive a complimentary light-up snowflake wand during the snowfall while supplies last.

Big box stores

Walmart, Target, Costco, BJ’s: Open regular hours starting Tuesday.

Amazon returns

Kohl’s: The department store will be open Tuesday as usual to accept returns from Amazon purchases. There are several Kohl’s stores between Miami-Dade and Broward.

Policies: If you’re returning merchandise you received on Christmas, check the store’s return policies for requirements such as receipts and deadlines. Some outlets such as Amazon will accept returns until Jan. 31. Items sold and shipped by a third-party seller on Amazon may have a different return or exchange policy. To check your gift’s free return eligibility or to request a return authorization, log in to your Amazon.com account and visit the Online Returns Center.

Note: For more information on how to request a return, visit Amazon.com’s Help & Customer Service page and search under the Returns & Refunds tab for “Return a Gift.”

Tip: If you hate waiting in line at the post office or don’t want to worry about your package getting lost in the mail, return it to your local Kohl’s. All Kohl’s (with the exception of Anchorage, Alaska) will pack, label and ship eligible Amazon.com returns for free. To learn more about the Kohl’s return option, visit kohls.com/feature/amazon.jsp.