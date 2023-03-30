‘Hate Has Consequences’: Trans Activist Group Mourns Death of Mass Shooter

The Trans Resistance Network mourned the death of Audrey Hale, the mass shooter responsible for the deaths of six people, including three children, at a Christian private elementary school in Nashville.

The group, which describes its mission as defending “the long-term survival and well-being of gender diverse people in a more extreme environment,” released an official statement on Monday insisting that “today’s incident in Nashville, TN is not one tragedy by two.”

“The first tragedy is the loss of life of three children and adults,” the self-described collective wrote.

“The second and more complex tragedy is that Aiden or Audrey Hale, who felt he had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself.”

“We do not claim to know the individual or have access to their inner thoughts and feelings. We do know that life for transgender people is very difficult, and made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people from society,” the collective noted.

“All of these factors contribute to a population that is medically under-served and who often face anti-trans bias while accessing care leading to significant physical and mental health disparities. Hate has consequences,” the group warned near the bottom of the news release.

The services offered by the Trans Resistance Network include relocating people “to a safer state” and providing “access [to] care out of state.” The group also has a protected social-media account with over 3,000 followers.

Earlier this month, the group made a similar call to action, which investigative journalist Andy Ngo revealed.

“Cis-gendered people are OFFICIALLY INVITED to do literally ANYTHING to oppose trans genocide,” a tweet from March 4 reads.

Representative Andy Ogles (R., Tenn.), who represents the district where the attack to place, condemned the statement.

“Any attempt to turn a mass murderer into a martyr is beyond disturbing,” the Tennessee representative told Fox News Digital. “The notion that someone would try to justify this atrocity disgusts me to my core.”

“March 27, 2023, was not a dual tragedy as this radical group wrote. It was a targeted attack on children attending a Christian school, perpetrated by a hate-filled domestic terrorist. There is no place for accepting or justifying the actions of The Covenant School shooter.”

