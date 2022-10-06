Hate crime charge dropped for man accused of attacking Virginia sushi restaurant owner after skipping $70 bill

3
Carl Samson
·2 min read

A man charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking a sushi restaurant owner in Crystal City, Virginia, last year has reportedly been released and ordered to undergo mental health treatment after pleading guilty to a lesser offense.

Jordon Bevan fled Bonsai Grill without paying after consuming $70 worth of sushi rolls on May 4, 2021. The restaurant owner, Henry Kim, and his mother chased after him while also filming the confrontation.

Bevan became aggressive when the pair called 911. He allegedly pushed the mother to the ground.

“Get out of my face [expletive]. You Asians have the coronavirus. I don’t want it from you guys. Get away,” he allegedly told the mother and son.

More from NextShark: Japanese NBA Star Rui Hachimura Reveals He Gets Racist Remarks 'Almost Every Day'

More from NextShark: BTS Breaks Their Own Record for Biggest YouTube Music Video Premiere With ‘Butter’

Bevan, who was 28 at the time, was arrested days after the incident. He was initially charged with a felony hate crime as well as misdemeanors for resisting arrest, defrauding an innkeeper and petit larceny.

This week, ARLnow reported that the hate crime charge was reduced to misdemeanor assault and battery, for which Bevan pled guilty in September 2021. He was not prosecuted for the additional charges.

Bevan, who was reported to have “no fixed address,” was also discharged to live with his mother in Ohio. Additionally, he was required to undergo mental health treatment, which included psychiatric visits and antipsychotic medications.

More from NextShark: SF’s Top Public High School Drops Good Grades for Admissions, Will Now Use Lottery

Court records obtained by ARLnow only showed Bevan using the term “Asians.” It is unclear what happened to his alleged statements regarding coronavirus.

“For each case, we take into consideration the evidence that supports the elements of the charge, mitigating evidence such as mental illness, and what is the just thing to do for all the parties involved,” Arlington’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti told ARLnow. “Balancing all those things, here it made sense to focus on mental health treatment.”

Bevan is set to return to court on Oct. 11 for a progress review. Aside from the Crystal City case, he is also facing two counts of petit larceny and one count of resisting arrest for separate but similar dine-and-dash incidents in Pentagon City in April 2021.

More from NextShark: Luna crashes below $3 after S. Korea issues arrest warrant for Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon

 

Featured Image via Arlington County Police Department

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Fired Olathe teacher had sex with 17-year-old student multiple times at school

    The Olathe Northwest High School teacher and coach is accused of having sexual intercourse with a student several times, both at his home and at the school, according to police.

  • Labour shortage to restrict Canadian housing supply -CMHC

    There are not enough skilled workers to build the new apartments and homes needed to meet increasing housing demand in Canada's most populated provinces, the national housing agency said on Thursday. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said a shortfall of skilled construction workers is a major challenge to addressing housing supply gaps that exist mainly in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec. Ontario, the most populous province and home to Canada's financial capital of Toronto, is projected to have more new households than new homes by 2030, the agency said.

  • How To Travel for Cheap Around Christmas

    A report from travel booking app Hopper said more than half of Americans plan to travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas -- or both -- this year, with 70% planning to see family and friends. This holiday...

  • What to do in a mental health crisis: Tips for families

    Dealing with mental health crises requires planning, staying calm and knowing that you are doing your best.

  • William Atticus Parker’s Sophomore Film ‘Atrabilious’ Toplined By Leon Addison Brown With Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Wright, More

    EXCLUSIVE: Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin and Jeffrey Wright are among the cast set to star in Atrabilious, the second feature film made by 18-year-old William Atticus Parker. The pic is now wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot Atrabilious with A-list actors in New York City on a […]

  • Man reportedly set Phoenix home on fire during barricade situation

    A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in north Phoenix after he barricaded himself inside a home, police said Wednesday.

  • 15-year-old slashed in the face in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

    A 15-year-old was slashed in the face in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday.

  • PA State House candidates say abortion is a top concern for Centre County voters this election

    One campaign has organized a local Reproductive Justice March in conjunction with the national Women’s March on Saturday.

  • Man accused of killing FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo appears in court

    Peter Zisopoulos plead not guilty to murder and other charges in the deadly stabbing of the FDNY EMS veteran last week in Queens. CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest.

  • Florida Man Arrested After Aiming Laser at Police Helicopter Amid State of Emergency

    Police in Sarasota County, Florida, said they arrested a man who aimed a laser at a helicopter that was working on hurricane recovery on Tuesday night, October 4.According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Nick Davidson of Nokomis was arrested on a felony charge after he shined a laser at Air-1, a helicopter that was assisting on a nearby fire. The area had been affected by Hurricane Ian the previous week and was under a declared state of emergency, officials said.The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, “As many of you know, our helicopter pilots are currently assisting with damage assessments, guiding ground units in areas where street signs have been destroyed and providing aerial support to other law and fire agencies while we all navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Not only are Davidson’s actions dangerous, but they have the potential to flash blind and cause long-term damage to the visual capabilities of our pilots.” Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • The Beatles: Love Me Do celebrated at Sir Paul McCartney's former home

    The 60th anniversary of The Beatles' debut is marked with a gig at Sir Paul McCartney's childhood home.

  • Rochester to pay $12 million to family of Daniel Prude in wrongful death lawsuit

    Rochester, New York, agrees to pay $12 million to the family of Daniel Prude, who died after police pinned him to the ground in 2020.

  • Porsche Overtakes Parent Volkswagen as Europe’s Most Valuable Automaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG became Europe’s most valuable automaker a week after its initial public offering when its market capitalization overtook parent Volkswagen AG. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mostly ChildrenMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to

  • Person of interest in Merced County kidnapping of 4 arrested

    Authorities in Merced County have a person of interest in their custody who, they say, is connected to the kidnapping of a family of four from a local business.

  • Turkey farm workers charged with animal cruelty after being caught on video

    Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms.

  • Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

    A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he'd been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured scores of others on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

  • Education is Key in Pa. Governor’s Race — But Not Always in the Usual Ways

    The Pennsylvania governor’s race — a face-off between a well-funded ambitious young climber already eyed as a future presidential contender and a radical right-wing election denier whose own GOP party leaders refuse to support — is among the most watched in the nation for its 2024 implications. The winner could wield significant power over how votes are […]

  • Greensburg police looking for man wanted for involuntary sexual assault, multiple other felonies

    The City of Greensburg police are looking for a man wanted for involuntary deviant sexual assault and multiple other felonies.

  • Dominant defense once again leads the way for 49ers

    The Niners (2-2) had seven sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble recovery and three forced three-and-outs against the Rams. Bosa and the front line dominated a banged-up offensive line for Los Angeles and the back end limited any big plays from Cooper Kupp.

  • California kidnapping: All 4 members of family found dead after likely being kidnapped

    A tragic update on Oct. 5 in the search for four family members in Central California. Police say the kidnapped family, including an 8-month-old, were found dead. Police believe they were kidnapped at gunpoint from a business in Merced on Oct. 3.