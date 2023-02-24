Hate crime charges added in Plainfield racial tirade case

PLAINFIELD – Prosecutors have added a pair of hate crime charges to the case of a former Plainfield fast food manager accused of hurling racial slurs towards members of a local high school basketball team.

During Brett White’s arraignment Tuesday in Danielson Superior Court, the 22-year-old Canterbury man was charged with third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias - a Class E felony – and a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of a person’s equal rights and privileges, according to court documents.

White, the former manager of a Wendy’s restaurant on Pratt Road, was charged earlier this month with second-degree breach of peace after allegedly refusing to serve members of the Woodstock Academy basketball team and later launching into a racial tirade directed at two team coaches, police said.

According to the Hearst Media Group, White during and after his arraignment apologized for his actions.

"I have anger issues," he said told a Hearst reporter. "I do regret it."

White, who has since been fired from his restaurant job, is free on a $10,000 bond and has not pleaded to any charges in his case. He is due back in court on April 3.

Windham County State's Attorney Anne Mahoney, whose office is handling White's case, said whenever a case involving racial elements is received, prosecutors review the relevant "very detailed" state statutes.

"Then we charge what we can and expect to sustain," she said on Thursday. "Over time, we may get more information about a case, but we don't want to add a whole lot of charges later on and make it look like we're pressuring a defendant to take a plea."

Mahoney said adding charges early on allows for more prosecutorial flexibility. She said an initial slate of charges may be modified to take a specific defendant's situation into consideration and reflect any new information gleaned through the pre-trial investigative process.

The new charges

The felony charge White now faces can be lodged if police or prosecutors determine the accused acted “with specific intent to intimidate or harass another person or group of persons motivated in whole or in substantial part by the actual or perceived race, religion, ethnicity, disability, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression of such other person or persons,” according to the statute language.

The statute, listed as one of several “hate crime” laws on the books in the state, calls for a maximum sentence of up to three years and prison, a maximum fine of up to $3,500 or both. A minimum fine of $1,000 can also be ordered.

The new Class A misdemeanor charge can be applied to any person accused of acting to deprive any person – or class of person - of the “equal protection of the laws of this state or the United States, or of equal privileges and immunities under the laws of this state or the United States, engages in the use of force or threat.”

A fine of no less than $1,000 is ordered upon a conviction in such cases.

In an August 2021 report by the state’s Office of Legislative Research, authors state the type of hate crimes laws White is charged with were added to “protect a range of people, enhance penalties for bias crimes, and allow injured parties and the attorney general to sue for money damages.”

Latest case of enhanced charges

In June 2020, Plainfield resident Holly Chalifoux, then 22, was arrested after she racially taunted Norwich resident Marcela Lee while the two were waiting in the drive-through lane of the Salem Turnpike Starbucks restaurant.

Prosecutors said Chalifoux only admitted to uttering racial slurs after police confronted her with video of the incident. She blamed her use of the epithets on being unable to smoke, drink or take prescribed anti-anxiety medications due to her pregnancy.

Chalifoux was charged with third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias. A Norwich Superior Court judge in March 2021 allowed Chalifoux to enter a supervised diversionary program that, if successfully completed in March 2024, will erase her criminal record.

