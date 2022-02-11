Hate crime charges sought after white father and son accused of chasing, shooting at Black FedEx driver





A white father and son are facing charges of assault in Mississippi after allegedly chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx Express driver, which is calling for hate crime charges, according to media posts.

D'Monterrio Gibson, 24, says he was chased by a pickup truck while he delivering packages to a house in Brookhaven, Miss. on Jan. 24.

Gibson said the truck blew its horn at him and tried to cut him off from leaving the neighborhood.

"At that point my instincts kick in," Gibson told CNN in an interview published Thursday. "And I swerve around him as he [is] trying to cut me off to avoid getting stuck in the neighborhood."

The Hertz rental van Gibson was driving was not labeled as a FedEx van, although he was wearing FedEx attire.

Gibson says that a man stood in front of the vehicle and pointed a gun at him, motioning for him to stop driving. Instead, Gibson swerved around the man, and he heard "at least five shots and heard the bullets hitting the van."

He called to report the shooting and was told that the police had just received a different call about a suspicious person at the location of the house.

Gregory and Brandon Case, the accused shooters, reportedly followed him onto the interstate in their truck.

Brandon Case, Gregory's son, has been charged with feloniously attempting to cause bodily injury with a firearm and a deadly weapon.

Gregory Case has been charged with unlawfully and feloniously conspiring with his son to commit aggravated assault.

"He was simply Black while working," attorney Carlos Moore, who has requested federal hate crime charges from the Department of Justice, said during a Thursday press conference, according to CBS News.