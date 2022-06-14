Hate crime defendant, also facing felony assault charge, pleads guilty to reduced charges

A Bremerton bartender accused of racist harassment of a Black man – who was then accused of hitting a man with a pool cue while he was free without bail – pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced last week to 30 days in jail.

Christopher Michael Humphries, 44, had been charged with a hate crime for the December 2020 incident that started at Sirens bar, 312 Naval Ave.

Bremerton police reports say that Humphries, who is white, checked the Black customer's ID and though he served him a beer, allegedly called the Black man the n-word and threw his ID back at him.

The customer decided to leave, but Humphries followed him outside and aggressively confronted him and called him the n-word again, according to court documents. The customer punched Humphries and was able to get away.

A few days later, while the victim was working at a Bremerton car lot, Humphries allegedly showed up driving an old ambulance, nearly hitting customers, and challenged the man to a fight.

Police later arrested Humphries and prosecutors charged him with a hate crime, a felony. He was released from the Kitsap County Jail without bail.

A year later, while his hate crime charge was pending, Humphries was arrested again after being accused of breaking a pool stick over another man’s head while at the Drift Inn in Bremerton, 204 First St.

Prosecutors charged Humphries with second-degree assault for the November 2021 incident. His bail was set at $5,000. Humphries posted bail and was released.

In the deal with prosecutors, the felony hate crime charge was reduced to harassment, a misdemeanor, and the second-degree assault charge was reduced to third-degree assault.

On June 8, Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Sally Olsen sentenced Humphries to 30 days in jail for both cases.

The resolution of Humphries' case follows an October case where a white woman pleaded guilty to a hate crime for harassing her mixed-race neighbors in Port Orchard and received a jail sentence of eight months, below the range set in law by the Legislature.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Hate crime defendant, also facing felony assault charge, pleads guilty to reduced charges