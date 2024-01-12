Hate crime investigation launched after assault in Harlem train station

A man was punched and verbally assaulted with a homophobic slur in a Harlem subway station, and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident, police said Thursday.

The 25-year-old victim was taking pictures in the 125th St. station Dec. 29 when a man randomly approached him around 8:30 p.m., cops said.

“Delete that f–king photo of me, f—-t,” the attacker spat before he repeatedly punched the victim in the face.

The suspect took off on foot and the victim suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Police on Thursday released a photo of the bigot in the hopes someone may recognize him. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.