As hate crimes continue to rise, LAPD chief blames social media, Kanye West

Libor Jany, Richard Winton
·3 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 20: A poster of Carlton Callway, the suspect arrested in relation to a hate crime against transgender women in Hollywood earlier this week, is presented during a press conference held outside LAPD Hollywood Station on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. LAPD is still looking for an additional suspect in relation to the incident. (Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles police officers display a poster of a suspect in a hate crime against transgender women in Hollywood in 2020. (Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)

Hate crime reports across Los Angeles are up 13% over last year's record-setting levels, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, who said he believes inflammatory rhetoric on social media was contributing to the increase.

The new statistics, presented at Tuesday's Police Commission meeting, showed that with less than two weeks left in the year the city will almost certainly top 2021's total of 615 reported hate crimes. That tally was the most among large U.S. metropolitan areas, and the third-highest annual total in any U.S. city since the 1970s.

So far in 2022, crimes against LGBTQ people have risen to 30 from 19 at this time last year, while those against Jewish people have jumped from 72 to 88. But as in other major cities, Black Angelenos remain the most targeted group, the department's figures show. The number of hate-related incidents involving Black residents jumped 36% to 279, according to the department's figures.

The only group to see a decrease in the number of attacks or other crimes was the city's Asian American and Pacific Islander subgroups, which were victimized in 20% fewer incidents compared with a year ago, when they experienced a sizable uptick in incidents. California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta referred to last year's numbers as “an epidemic of hate.”

"These are troubling numbers for L.A. as well as for the region," Moore said during his presentation to the commission.

The department deems a hate crime any criminal act motivated by gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or disability.

Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino, said the most recent statistics put L.A. in line with other major cities across the U.S., which have seen their own increases in reported hate crimes. He said that a significant number of offenders in Los Angeles are people with mental health issues.

Later in Tuesday's meeting, Moore blamed the rise, in part, on the growth of racist and bigoted speech online — which often goes unchecked.

"As I talked to law enforcement professionals and educators on this issue, they believe one of the largest drivers is the expansion of social media and the lack of checks and balances because expression of hate and the fact that it has given individuals who would otherwise have no voice a tremendous platform," Moore said.

He singled out Kanye West, the performer who now goes by Ye and is facing a backlash to a recent series of antisemitic and conspiracy-filled rants.

"We see Kanye West and others that have gone to Twitter and other social media platforms and we've seen other platforms such as Parler that have been created solely ... for people with extremist views to have a platform," Moore said during Tuesday's meeting. "And that, I think, is dangerous."

Moore's comments came on the heels of a report last week by the county Commission on Human Relations that found that hate crimes surged countywide in 2021 to their highest level in two decades.

That report said the 786 victims of hate crimes last year marked a 23% increase over 2020. The crimes overwhelmingly included acts of violence, and more than half were spurred by racism. Black, Latino, Jewish and LGBTQ individuals were among the most-targeted groups, according to the report.

The FBI on Monday released its own annual roundup of hate crime statistics, showing a slight decline in such incidents in 2021 compared with the previous year. But the tally fails to offer an accurate national snapshot because it doesn't include data from a swath of policing agencies, including those in Los Angeles and New York.

The LAPD is in the midst of switching to a different crime-reporting system, a transition that won't be completed until early 2023, department officials said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' steady rise and rapid fall

    Read a timeline of El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' career.

  • Hate crime reporting to FBI drops despite many incidents last year

    The FBI says it received more than 7,000 reports of hate crimes last year. Although that's the third highest number of the last decade, the number of agencies reporting hate crimes significantly dropped. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga discusses the latest hate crime statistics and why the number of participating agencies plummeted.

  • FBI report shows high hate crime levels, but data missing

    Hate crimes in the U.S. remained relatively high last year after a surge not seen in nearly two decades, according to a new FBI report. Major cities like New York and Los Angeles, as well as large swaths of states including Florida and California, didn't send crime information to the FBI for 2021 due largely to changes in reporting requirements. The agency normally puts out the most comprehensive picture of hate crime in the nation, so this year's report is concerning for advocates trying to address spikes in hate crimes that have heightened fears among marginalized groups and sparked calls to address the issue head on.

  • When Districts Shut the Door to Open Enrollment for Transfer Students

    When Oklahoma legislators approved a new K-12 open enrollment law in 2021, school choice advocates celebrated the reform for providing students more options within the public school system. Implemented at the onset of the 2022-23 school year, the state’s mandatory cross-district open enrollment policy allows nonresident students to enroll in neighboring districts regardless of their […]

  • 2 police officers dead after shooting at Mississippi motel, officials say

    Two police officers died during after an encounter with a woman at a motel in Bay St. Louis, Miss.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Don’t forget your required minimum distribution this holiday season

    The end of the year is a busy time, but among the long list of things to do should be taking a required minimum distribution – for those who haven’t already done so, are at least 72 years old and have a retirement account. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t yet taken your required minimum distribution, now is the time to get that sorted to avoid a heavy penalty and a headache.

  • Massive NYPD warehouse fire in Brooklyn destroys DNA evidence; puts cases at risk

    A massive fire tore through in an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn Tuesday, destroying DNA evidence and potentially endangering multiple criminal cases, NYPD and FDNY officials said. The blaze broke out at the Erie Basin Auto Pound on Columbia St. in Red Hook about 10:30 a.m., authorities said. The flames may have been sparked by an ion-lithium battery that was being stored at the impound yard on ...

  • Biden forms interagency group to draft antisemitism strategy

    Amid a surge in hateful rhetoric and violence, President Joe Biden on Monday formed a new interagency group to develop a national strategy to combat antisemitism, the White House announced. Led by the White House Domestic Policy and National Security councils, the new group will consult with community leaders, government officials, lawmakers and activists as it drafts a national strategy to tackle antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

  • Spain’s Queen Letizia visits Los Angeles to promote language

    Spain’s Queen Letizia was in Los Angeles on Tuesday where she celebrated the opening of a center that promotes the Spanish language and culture throughout the world. Letizia Ortíz opened the West Coast's first branch of the Cervantes Institute, which was founded by the Spanish government in 1991 to further the language and Hispanic culture internationally. The Los Angeles branch is now the seventh location of the institute in the United States.

  • No Jail Time For Man Who Fondled Woman On A Plane

    A man convicted of molesting a woman on a flight from Abu Dhabi to New York will be dodging prison time.

  • Binance withdrawals hit $1.9 billion in 24 hours, data firm says

    Binance has registered $1.9 billion of withdrawals in the past 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest crypto exchange said it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin. How crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits is under close scrutiny from users and regulators. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday with defrauding investors.

  • Stuart Margolin, Emmy Award-Winning Rockford Files Actor, Dead at 82

    Stuart Margolin, best known for his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Evelyn “Angel” Martin on The Rockford Files, has died. He was 82. The actor’s passing was announced on social media earlier today by his stepson, actor Max Martini, who paid tribute to Margolin with an emotional Instagram post. “The two most profound moments in my […]

  • Chicago Bears Q&A: Will there be any changes on offense after the bye? Will Braxton Jones be the starting left tackle in 2023?

    Welp. The Chicago Bears are coming off a bye week, so they couldn’t lose. They have that going for them. But lots of questions linger as the team looks to salvage something good from what will be a losing season. Fans have questions for Brad Biggs’ weekly mailbag, and he has answers. After seeing the results of tweaks to the offense during the mini bye, what changes do you think we’ll see on ...

  • Here’s how Cowboys signing T.Y. Hilton should be processed

    A look at what Hilton has left in the tank, how he impacts the WR room and roster in general, along with possibly the continued pursuit of Beckham. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • ‘Is that good police work?’ Prosecution hammers Aaron Dean as he testifies in his defense

    Atatiana Jefferson lay bleeding on the floor for a full minute before the Fort Worth officer who shot her did anything to help, a prosecutor said as the murder trial continued Monday.

  • Virginia After School Satan club on hold for now: Reports

    Community members in Chesapeake, Virginia, opined on a proposed After School Satan Club on Monday, but board members refrained from voting on its approval.

  • Palestinians say World Cup proves their cause not 'buried'

    Morocco's support for the Palestinians during the Atlas Lions' historic World Cup run shows the cause has not been "buried", says Palestinian Football Association chief Jibril Rajoub.

  • Was the disaster that was the Boston Celtics’ Rick Pitino era due to style and stubborness?

    The Rick Pitino era of the Boston Celtics was by all accounts a disaster. But with the sands of time, the reasons behind why have become fuzzy for some.

  • Zelenskyy signs law dissolving Kyivs notoriously corrupt District Administrative Court

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the story of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv has come to an end, but the reforms in Ukraine will continue. Source: President Zelenskyy's nightly video address Quote: "Today I signed the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on the dissolution of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.