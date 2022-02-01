Hate crimes in L.A. and other U.S. cities jump to levels not seen in decades, study finds

Richard Winton
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Jan Liu holding an American flag in Grand park. She is participating in a Youth Against Hate rally for a solidarity in light of anti-Asian violence and hate crimes on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Jan Liu holds an American flag in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles during a Youth Against Hate rally last spring. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles recorded the most hate crimes among large U.S. cities last year, posting a 71% jump in the incidents, a study found.

Data gathered by the Center for Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino show there were 615 hate crimes reported to police in Los Angeles city in 2021 — the third-highest annual total in any U.S. city since the 1970s.

Incidents targeting Black people in Los Angeles were the most common and jumped 91% over 2020, the study concluded. While Black residents make up about 8% of the city's population, they were the reported targets in 148 alleged hate crimes — a rate nearly triple their share of the population.

In most other large cities, Black people were also the most targeted group. An exception was New York City, where Jewish people were victimized most frequently.

"The invective on the internet of hate is being followed by vile acts on the streets," Brian Levin, the Center's executive director, said in an interview.

Other major cities across the U.S. also saw sharp increases in reported hate crimes, the center found. The number of reported incidents in New York City nearly doubled over the 2020 tally, to 538 cases, and doubled in San Francisco, to 112. San Jose saw a 29% increase and San Diego rose from 25 reported crimes in 2020 to 46 last year.

Those increases marked a continuation of a national spike in hate crimes in 2020. The FBI collected data from police departments across the country and tallied 8,263 reported hate crimes in 2020 — a 13% jump over 2019. The count was the highest since 2001.

Dallas, San Diego and San Francisco had their highest annual totals in more than a decade, he added. Other cities such as Chicago, Phoenix and Sacramento were not included in the center's analysis because their figures were incomplete.

The increases came on the back of the unsettling spike in racially driven hate crimes reported in 2020 as the country was roiled by the coronavirus pandemic and the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

A breakdown of L.A.'s soaring numbers showed that along with the anti-Black incidents, members of the city's LBGTQ communities were targeted in 132 alleged crimes, Latinos were the focus of 101 cases, and 80 antisemitic cases and 41 anti-Asian incidents were reported to police.

The cases involving Asians in Los Angeles marked a more than doubling over those in 2020 and reached levels not seen since the 1990s, Levin said. The jump reflected a sharp rise nationally in reported hate crimes against Asians.

The figures continued a troubling trend from 2020, a year in which the FBI data showed a 73% increase in the number of hate crimes against Asians.

Levin cautioned that the increases recorded by the LAPD could be partly a result of the department's efforts to improve how it investigates alleged crimes in which the suspect is driven by racial animosity or some other bias. The LAPD, Levin said, should be viewed as a model for other large city police departments.

About 85% of police departments in the U.S. typically report no hate crime incidents, an indication that the true scope of the crimes is significantly greater than what national figures show, Levin said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anti-Asian hate crimes in US spiked 339 percent in 2021: report

    Data released Monday indicates that hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by more than 300 percent last year.The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism released a compilation of hate crime data this week, and, as NBC News reported, it found that anti-Asian hate crimes rose by 339 percent in 2021 compared with 2020.For all hate crimes in general, Los Angeles reported more incidents than other city in the U.S., followed by New York.Across...

  • Bill Cosby asks Supreme Court not to reopen sexual assault case

    Home free after his sexual assault conviction was overturned, Bill Cosby wants to keep it that way. Lawyers for the actor asked the Supreme Court Monday to reject an appeal from a Pennsylvania prosecutor who wants the higher court to take another look at his criminal sex assault case. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in June to overturn Cosby’s conviction, saying that he was denied a ...

  • Economic segregation in schools has worsened, widening achievement gaps, study says

    A Latino student in L.A. Unified is more isolated along racial and economic lines than in any other large California school system, according to a 15-year study.

  • Hispanic homebuyers are increasing. But with that comes challenges in Oklahoma City

    Many Hispanics need help with home buying, says the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. OKC's market isn't keeping up, it says

  • Ottawa police investigating possible criminal charges for some anti-vax protesters

    Police in Canada’s capital said Sunday they are investigating possible criminal charges after anti-vaccine protesters urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement.

  • Waffle House shooting: Woman describes seconds of terror

    Kayla Shaw was waiting at a Nashville Waffle House for her order to-go around 3:20 a.m. on April 22, 2018, when her life changed forever. In just a few seconds, Travis Reinking would kill four people and seriously wound two others. Shaw took the stand on the second day of Reinking's murder trial, after a riveting opening day of testimony in which witnesses described scenes of terror and bloodshed from the shooting attack.

  • Unemployment is low in Arizona, but these employers are looking for more workers

    The low unemployment has made it difficult for employers to fill openings, but they're still trying. Some look to fill dozens if not hundreds of jobs.

  • Bengals will be considered home team in Rams' SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl 56

    The Los Angeles Rams will be the second NFL team ever to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium. But the Cincinnati Bengals will be home team.

  • Teams expect Damian Lillard to extend contract with the Blazers

    Most teams expect the Trail Blazers to extend Lillard for another couple of seasons at roughly $100 million, but if that goes south, the New York Knicks may be his next destination over the Sixers. Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report What's the ...

  • Adele Announces She’ll Perform on Brit Awards Show, Talk With Graham Norton

    After the world last saw her crying over her unexpected exit from Las Vegas, Adele has put on a very happy face in a new Instagram post in which she announces that she’ll be performing live on the Brit Awards telecast Feb. 8. “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at […]

  • AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots

    U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old while awaiting data on a three-dose course, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine — which is administered to younger kids at one-tenth the strength of the adult shot — is safe and produces an immune response. Now, the Food and Drug Administration is pushing the company to submit its application based on the two-dose data for potential approval in February and then to return for additional authorization once it has the data from the third dose study, which is expected in March, the person familiar with the matter said.

  • Climate change-related ‘economic costs are huge,’ environmental justice advocate says

    Environmental Justice Advocate Mustafa Santiago Ali joins Yahoo Finance's A Time For Change to discuss how he is part of the fight for environmental justice and addressing climate change.

  • Ex-trooper fired for illegal search, false statements, records show

    Trooper Haden Wilber was fired last August for conduct around a 2017 traffic stop.

  • Tom Brady has huge praise for Joe Burrow as Bengals head to Super Bowl

    Huge praise for Joe Burrow from one of the greatest ever.

  • Police Release Bodycam Video Of Deadly Police Shooting At SFO

    We are learning more about how a suspect was killed by police at San Francisco International Airport. Betty Yu shows us new bodycam video released at a heated town hall meeting.

  • New rules are limiting how teachers can teach Black History Month

    Schools and universities are marking Black History Month starting today, but this is the first time it will be celebrated under new restrictions on diversity education imposed by some states.Why it matters: The constraints — under the guise of banning the teaching of critical race theory — limit what some state-supported institutions can discuss about the nation's racial past. Educators embracing Black history have received death threats. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • North Fort Myers shooting victim said he agreed to fight, but assailant brought a gun

    Kenette David Ramos Sanchez was identified by witnesses as the man who got out of a red car and fired multiple rounds at someone in a white box truck.

  • Dashed dreams for China Evergrande's showpiece resort island

    The opening last year of the world's largest artificial resort island, developed by China Evergrande Group for nearly $13 billion, was the realisation of the ambitions of founder Hui Ka Yan, who sketched a design for the project himself. Now Evergrande is in default to global bondholders, the former Communist Party secretary of the small Hainan island city where Ocean Flower Island was built is serving a life sentence for bribery, and officials in Danzhou city have ordered 39 of the project's towers - roughly 3,900 of the island's 65,000 homes - to be demolished over environmental and construction violations. The demolition of part of the 2,000-acre, flower-shaped project would add to the woes of what was once China's top-selling developer, which is now reeling under more than $300 billion in debt, struggling to revive sales and repay creditors and suppliers.

  • Convicted child killer Eric Smith released from prison, will live in Queens

    Eric Smith, who served 27 years in prison for the 1993 murder of 4-year-old Derrick Robie, was granted parole in October, but just released.

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]