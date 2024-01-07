Hate crimes overall are on the rise in Illinois and across the U.S. Who's targeted?

Reports of hate crimes are on the rise across the United States, including Illinois.

The 75 incidents of hate crimes against LGBTQ individuals in 2022, the latest U.S. Department of Justice statistics available, dwarf the totals set in Illinois over the previous two years combined.

Here's a look at hate crime trends tracked by the DOJ and FBI against other groups in the Land of Lincoln and the rise in hate in 10 big U.S. cities.

Race, ethnicity, and ancestry

DOJ data reported 190 incidents of hate crimes against people because of their race, ethnicity, and ancestry in 2022 in Illinois, significantly higher than in 2020 and 2021, when 38 and 70 such incidents, respectively, were reported statewide.

That makes up nearly 55% of all hate crimes reported to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, used by DOJ to compile data for the incidents. No data was reported from Springfield, but Litchfield had at least one race-related hate crime reported.

FBI data provides a clearer picture of the sorts of hate crimes committed in Illinois and reported to NIBRS. Out of 319 hate crimes reported, 28% were anti-Black, while 11% were anti-white, 6% were anti-Hispanic or Latino, 2% were anti-Asian, and 3% were multiracial in origin.

Religion

According to the DOJ data, 68 religion-related hate crimes were reported in Illinois in 2022, making up nearly 20% of all hate crimes reported.

Most of those involved Jewish people, with 13% of all hate crimes reported in Illinois being against those of Jewish ancestry, 2% being anti-Muslim, and 1% being anti-Catholic or anti-other Christian groups.

Gender

DOJ data shows 12 gender-related hate crimes in 2022, with three relating to gender and the other nine having to do with gender identity.

Most of those relate to anti-transgender crimes, with 2% of all hate crimes in Illinois falling under that umbrella. Another 1% relates to those who are gender non-conforming, with the three others being either anti-female or anti-male, respectively.

Disability

DOJ data notes a single reported instance of a hate crime related to someone with a disability. That lone disability-related hate crime took place in Huntley in McHenry County.

People vs. property

Out of the 346 hate crimes in Illinois in 2022 reported to DOJ, 61% of those were crimes against people, such as intimidation, assault, or other violent crimes. Under 38% were crimes against property, such as vandalism, burglary, or theft.

Record levels of hate crime in big cities

Hate crimes in America’s 10 largest cities hit another consecutive record according to an annual report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.

The study tallied preliminary data that 2,173 hate crimes were reported to police in 2023 in the 10 cities, an increase of 11% from 2022.

Anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim hate crimes especially spiked. In New York, anti-Jewish hate crime rose 12.6% and in Los Angeles it rose 48%. In New York, anti-Muslim hate crimes rose 22% and in Los Angeles it rose 40%, according to the study.

In a larger study of 25 American cities, hate crimes also increased an average of 15% from 2022.

Working to report and prevent hate crimes

U.S. Attorney's offices and the FBI have been working to guide community groups through how to report hate crimes to local law enforcement.

For instance, the FBI's Springfield office partnered last summer with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois to meet with religious groups.

FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz said that their work will help people protect places of worship.

"It is our hope that in informing our faith-based communities about hate crimes, we will empower worshipers to recognize threats and know proper actions to take to protect themselves," Nanz said. "Everyone deserves to practice their religious faith and attend religious services without fear of violence. The FBI is committed to protecting houses of worship from bias-motivated crimes."

