Nick Pfosi/ReutersThe mother of a 5-year-old and the mother’s boyfriend were arrested Thursday after the child died from what authorities deemed injuries sustained during prolonged and extreme physical abuse. Jose Angel Ruiz, 25, and Katrina Mendoza, 22, were each charged with one count of felony injury to a child.Mendoza brought her unresponsive daughter to Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio on Feb. 7. Police called to the scene noted extensive and horrific evidence of torture on the vic