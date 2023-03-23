Hate crimes reported in Texas at highest level in 30 years, according to FBI data

Texas reported its highest number of hate crimes in 30 years, according to FBI hate crime data released on March 13.

Texas law enforcement agencies reported 542 hate crimes to the FBI in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, surpassing the state’s previous record of 486 hate crimes in 1992.

Of the hate crimes reported in Texas in 2021, 61% were motivated by racial bias. Of the 330 racially motivated crimes, the FBI classified 142 as anti-Black hate crimes, the most of any group. The second most prevalent form of bias was sexual orientation, with the FBI reporting 104 hate crimes. Religious bias accounted for 53 of the FBI reported hate crimes, gender identity accounted for 26 and disability for 16 hate crimes.

San Antonio reported the most with 64 hate crimes, Houston reported 48 hate crimes, Dallas reported 28 hate crimes, Austin reported 28 and Fort Worth reported 11.

Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy underscored the history of hate crime in North Texas in a column last year, reminding his readers how Fort Worth icon Opal Lee and her family were subjected to hate.

“(Lee) doesn’t talk about this often. But on Juneteenth 1939, when Lee was 12, a white mob stoned and then smashed her family’s home on East Annie Street because that was a white neighborhood,” Kennedy wrote. “More than 80 years later, Lee is a powerful force for good in her Riverside neighborhood and her city. She has gained recognition throughout the nation as the little Fort Worth activist who staged a 2016 “walk to D.C.” to promote celebrating Juneteenth.”

Only last year, a Texas man was convicted of a hate crime for attacking an Asian family he thought to be responsible for the COVID-19 virus. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Race is not the only motivation for people committing crimes of hate. Three Texas men used a dating app in 2021 to target gay men so they could carjack, kidnap and commit other crimes. They received prison sentences ranging from 11 years to 22 years.

“The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program defines hate crime as a committed criminal offense which is motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender’s bias(es) against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity,” the database says.

The data are derived from National Incident-Based Reporting System reports voluntarily submitted to the FBI. Statistics are based on data received in 2021 from 1,012 of 1,197 law enforcement agencies in Texas.

Here’s a look at how the latest hate crime numbers in Texas compare to the past 30 years: