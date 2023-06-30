Hate crimes rose in 2022 in both California and Riverside County

Hate crimes increased in California by about 20% in 2022 from the previous year, largely due to more reports of offenses targeting Black or LGBTQ people, the California Department of Justice said this week.

Riverside County also saw a 20% increase in hate crimes, from 34 in 2021 to 41 in 2022. In both years, the city of Riverside reported the most, 13 in 2021 and 12 in 2022. Palm Springs reported the second most in the county with eight in 2021 and six in 2022.

Attorney General Rob Bonta was joined by community leaders from around the state in Los Angeles for a press conference announcing the release of the annual report Wednesday.

Bonta emphasized that the data almost certainly represented an undercount.

"Our office continues to work with law enforcement, elected leaders, and community organizations across the state to increase awareness and bolster responses to hate crimes," he said in a prepared statement. "An attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. The alarming increases in crimes committed against Black, LGBTQ+ and Jewish people for the second year in a row illustrates the need for our communities to join together unified against hate."

Bonta urged the state's residents to report hate incidents to police and issued a 15-page memo to law enforcement on how to investigate and prosecute them.

"I urge local partners and law enforcement to review these findings and recommit to taking action," Bonta said.

Hate crimes increased from 1,763 in 2021 to 2,120 in 2022, or 20.2%. Crimes against Black people rose 27.1%, from 513 in 2021 to 652 in 2022. Crimes targeting people because of their sexual orientation rose from 303 in 2021 to 391, or 29%, in 2022 — with the vast majority both years targeting gay males. Anti-Asian hate crimes decreased by 43.3% last year, after they had skyrocketed the years previous, Bonta added during the press conference.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said the fact the city had the highest number in the Coachella Valley shouldn't be a cause of concern for the community but indicate its willingness to report hate crimes.

"I think the community feels comfortable talking to the police and we listen," Mills said. "Even if it's not a crime, we take note, because we need to know what's happening. I take solace in the fact that I believe our community will give us the information we need to successfully investigate these crimes."

Cathedral City reported three hate crimes for 2022. The cities of Desert Hot Springs, Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage reported one each.

Bonta too urged local departments to track hate incidents, actions or behaviors motivated by hate but that are protected by the First Amendment right to freedom of expression, as such activity can lead to future crimes. Members of the public, he said, can report hate incidents to the California Civil Rights Department online or by calling 833-866-4282.

"When in doubt, call us out," Mills said.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

