Hate crimes trial begins with jury selection in federal court

Feb. 8—Twenty-five south Georgia citizens filed into Courtroom 1 of the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick on Monday morning — a collection of Whites and Blacks, men and women, people of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Representing a slice of the 43 counties in the federal Southern District of Georgia, all who were summoned indicated they had heard about Ahmaud Arbery and the three White men who took part in the killing of the 25-year-old Black man.

So began the first day of the federal hate crimes trial of Travis McMichael, 36, his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and 52-year-old William Roddie Bryan.

The three were convicted Nov. 24 in state court of murder in the shooting death of Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. All three received life sentences in state prison.

Now the defendants stand trial in federal court for race-based interference of rights and attempted kidnapping charges. The McMichaels additionally face firearms violence charges.

With a cadre of visiting national and regional media staked outside the federal courthouse in the cold, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood thanked the prospective jurors inside for fulfilling their "rarely convenient" public duty.

"The fact is, we need you and we do value your service and your time," she said.

She then addressed a set of basic questions to the group.

When Wood asked for a show of hands from those who had no knowledge of the case, not a single one raised up. But all indicated they could judge the case based solely on the evidence presented.

No one indicated harboring a personal problem with racial issues as a basis for trial.

One person acknowledged knowing Bryan, who worked on the prospective juror's mowers and tractors, but said it would not let that interfere with duty taken under oath.

No one else knew Arbery or any of the three on trial.

Each prospective juror was then led one at a time to a nearby room for individual questioning from the defense and prosecuting attorneys.

When the morning session wrapped up at around 1 p.m., nine of the 25 jurors were excused. Wood instructed the remaining 16 to be ready to return next week for further processing.

Another 25 prospective jurors went through the afternoon session with 14 potential jurors from the session advancing.

The court's goal is to qualify 36 prospective jurors. From those, both sides will use the allotted preemptive strikes to impanel a jury of 12, plus four alternates, Wood said.

About 1,000 residents in the Southern District received jury summonses for the trial.

Once a jury is selected, the trial is expected to last between seven and 10 days, Wood said.

Southern District U.S. Assistant Attorney Tara Lyons is leading the prosecution, assisted by attorneys Bobbi Bernstein and Christopher Perras of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.

All three defendants have court-appointed counsel. Travis McMichael is represented by attorney Amy Lee Copeland of Savannah; Greg McMichael is represented by Attilio Balbo of Hinesville; Bryan is represented by Pete Theodocion of Augusta.

Travis McMicheal shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood after he, his father and Bryan pursued him in two separate pickup trucks.

Bryan, who joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his residence on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit, used his phone to video the deadly confrontation.

The three defendants face federal charges of attempted kidnapping and interference of the rights Arbery "because of his race ... " Wood said.

Both McMichaels also are charged with brandishing a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Travis McMichael additionally is charged with discharging a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Jury selection is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. today at the federal courthouse.