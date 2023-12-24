Hate driving to downtown Miami? A major change on the train tracks is coming soon

South Florida’s commuter train is expanding.

Tri-Rail, which runs mostly along the I-95 corridor from Palm Beach County to Miami International Airport, is rolling out a new leg that will take travelers to downtown Miami. While the service hasn’t released an exact date, other than to say “Coming soon,” the regional train service is testing its trains on a stretch of existing track now used by FEC freight trains the faster-moving yellow Brightline trains. Tri-Rail’s downtown service was scheduled to start this year, but will begin sometime in 2024.

Here’s what to know about Tri-Rail:

Downtown expansion

Tri-Rail route with future extension to downtown Miami.

Route: The nine-mile extension, known as the Tri-Rail Downtown Miami Link, will run from the Tri-Rail Metrorail Transfer Station, 2601 E. 11th Ave. in Hialeah, for the trip to downtown Miami. The $70 million taxpayer-funded new leg will run along the FEC railway corridor, also used by Brightline. The expanded Tri-Rail service is expected to begin in 2024. The last Tri-Rail route expansion was to Miami International Airport in 2015.

Schedule: Tri-Rail is modifying its current schedule to sync service for the extension and coordinate with Brightline. The plan is for about half of Tri-Rail’s 50 daily trains to peel off for downtown Miami, with the other half continuing on to the existing Miami airport station route, according to a 2017 report from the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which runs the service.

Stations: Tri-Rail trains from Hialeah will stop at MiamiCentral station, 600 NW First Ave. in downtown Miami. Brightline trains run from that station, with stops in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando. The downtown Miami station connects with Miami-Dade Transit buses, Metrorail, and Metromover.

Tri-Rail’s existing route

The Sheridan Street Tri-Rail station at twilight.

Train service: Tri-Rail service, which started in 1989, stops at 18 stations through Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, from Miami International Airport through Golden Glades in Miami-Dade County, Hollywood through Deerfield Beach in Broward County, and Boca Raton through Mangonia Park Palm Beach County. Expansion plans include a leg to and from downtown Miami in 2024.

Fares: Tri-Rail charges by zone ($2.50 to $8.75 one-way depending on trip length) and also offers a variety of discounts, including for students, seniors, and for a child or a person with a disability. Frequent riders can buy 12-trip and monthly passes. The fares to downtown Miami are expected to be significantly less than the faster-running and newer Brightline service.

Ridership: Tri-Rail averaged 300,000 monthly riders from January through November, according to the Palm Beach Post, an 18% increase over last year..

More information: tri-rail.com

Taking Tri-Rail to South Florida airports

The Tri-rail logo greets travelers at the Sheridan Street station in Hollywood.

Tri-Rail has stations that serve the Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports:

▪ Miami: If you take Tri-Trail to the Miami airport station, the MIA Mover, an elevated people mover, will take you to the terminals. Several transit options converge at the Miami Airport Tri-Rail station, including Miami-Dade Transit buses and the Metrorail Orange Line.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: Broward airport shuttle: Free, seven-day-a-week shuttle bus service operated by Tri-Rail takes passengers from the Fort Lauderdale Airport station to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.