'I hate everyone,' says Barnegat man accused of murdering parents during hearing

TOMS RIVER - A Barnegat man accused of murdering his parents appeared virtually before a judge Tuesday, but had to be forcibly removed from a jail holding area when he expressed his apparent displeasure with the world.

Michael Mulgrew failed to respond to Superior Court Judge Pamela Snyder when she repeatedly asked him if he had seen a video explaining his rights.

That led the judge to question whether the audio feed to the medical unit at the Ocean County Jail, where Mulgrew was appearing before her via videoconference, was working.

"Can you hear the court, Mr. Mulgrew?'' asked Snyder from her courtroom.

"Yes, your honor,'' Mulgrew finally responded.

"Did you see the video?'' the judge asked.

Mulgrew nodded his head affirmatively.

When the judge pressed the defendant for a verbal response, he blurted out, "I hate everyone and everything.''

With that, corrections officers removed Mulgrew from the medical unit.

Mulgrew, 34, was appearing before Snyder for what was to be a hearing to determine if he will continue to be held at the jail without bail to await trial on charges he murdered his parents - father, Michael Mulgrew, 71, and mother, Cheryl, 69.

The victims were found stabbed to death Nov. 2 in their bedroom at their home on Lincoln Avenue in Barnegat.

After Mulgrew was removed from the hearing, Snyder adjourned it until Thursday - upon a request from Mulgrew's attorney, Danny Ljungberg of the Public Defender's Office.

Ljungberg also asked Snyder to order an evaluation of Mulgrew to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Snyder said that request will be considered after the detention hearing.

Thursday's hearing will be held in-person, rather than virtually, also at the request of the defense attorney.

Mulgrew is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife.

Police were called to the victim's home, where their son also lived, to assist medical personnel who were there to perform a mobile outreach. While there, officers saw what appeared to be blood on the door, as the son was walking away from the residence, authorities said.

The officers went inside and discovered the victims' bodies, with a knife nearby, authorities said.

Michael Mulgrew was later taken into custody without incident at West Bay Boulevard and Gunning River Road in Barnegat.

Shelter-in-place orders were temporarily activated at schools in Barnegat, Waretown and Stafford as the investigation proceeded.

