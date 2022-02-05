Hate-filled Brooklyn teen attacks trans girl after slamming her online: police

A hate-filled youngster attacked a transgender teen in Brooklyn after slamming her online with anti-trans slurs, police said Saturday.

The 15-year-old victim was near Maxwell High School on Pennsylvania Ave. near Liberty Ave. in East New York about 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 when the lanky suspect ran up and started cursing her out over her sexual identity, police said.

He then punched the girl in the forehead and ran off.

The victim complained of a bruise and some headaches, cops said.

The girl told detectives from the Hate Crimes Task Force she didn’t know who attacked her. But investigators soon learned the teen suspect had gone on Snapchat and bashed his victim for being transgender, police said.

Cops acquired a picture of the teen during their investigation, which they released Saturday in the hope someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.