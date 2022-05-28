Hate-filled suspect threatened to ‘get rid of all you Jews’ in Brooklyn

A hate-filled suspect accosted a Jewish man on a Brooklyn street, threatening to “Get rid of all you Jews,” police said Saturday.

The attack was the latest in a growing trend of anti-Semitic hate crimes erupting in the city.

The 18-year-old victim was on Park Ave. near Spencer St. in Bedford Stuyvesant about 6:15 a.m. on Thursday when the bald suspect walked up to him.

“Am going to get rid of all you Jews,” the stranger muttered as he took a swing at his younger victim, but missed.

Outraged, the suspect shoved his victim to the ground and stormed off.

The victim refused medical attention when police arrived.

The episode is being investigated as a hate crime, police said. The bizarre clash comes as cops face a big increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes across the city this year.

As of May 15, cops were investigating 114 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the five boroughs — a 93% jump over the 59 reported this time in 2021, according to NYPD statistics.

On May 19, a woman was caught on video trying to set fire to a Gramercy Park synagogue, cops said.

Police on Saturday released images of the man involved in Thursday’s attack in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

He is described as black, about 40-years-old, 5-foot-9, about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.