Hate-filled creeps threaten teen with knife at Brooklyn gas station, hurl anti-gay and anti-Semitic slurs

A pair of men lobbed anti-Jewish and anti-gay slurs at a 17-year-old boy before pulling a knife on him during an unprovoked confrontation at a Brooklyn gas station, officials said Wednesday.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the clash at the Bolla gas station on Avenue U at Mill Ave. in Bergen Beach about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

The teen was at the gas station when a man in a burgundy-colored Ford van idling by the pumps started lobbing slurs at him, asking him if he was a “f----t and a Jew,” police sources said.

A few moments later, a second man exited the van and threatened the teen with a knife.

The incident was completely unprovoked, police said.

The suspects were last seen driving off down Mill Ave.

Cops describe one of the men as light-skinned and between 30 and 40. He was wearing a white tank top. The other man is described as Black and also between 30 and 40. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a camouflage-colored Puma logo on the front, dark colored pants and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.