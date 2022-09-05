Hate Forum Kiwi Farms Practically Dead As Owner Posts Conspiracy-Laden Rant

The campaign is over. We won.

After the announcement that Cloudflare would drop Kiwi Farms as a customer, the site came online again with a Russian domain and switched to DDoS-Guard. Less than 24 hours later, DDoS-Guard, a Russian company that specializes in DDoS protection, has also dropped Kiwi Farms. Their Russian domain is now offline, and Joshua Moon has stated “I do not see a situation where Kiwi Farms is simply allowed to operate. It will either become a fractured shell of itself like 8chan, or jump between hosts and domains like Daily Stormer”.

Many sites that have faced pressure campaigns to be deplatformed, like 8chan and Daily Stormer, are still online. They are nevertheless completely impotent. Whether or not we are able to completely remove Kiwi Farms from the internet is irrelevant to the fact that the goals of our campaign have not only been achieved, but have achieved more than we could have ever expected.

All the major corporations that provided the services to keep Kiwi Farms online have decided that Kiwi Farms poses a great risk. The CEO of Cloudflare has said that Kiwi Farms poses an “imminent and emergency threat to human life” and former assistant director of the FBI has claimed Kiwi Farms carries a “threat of domestic terror”. It has become very clear in the last week that there is no tolerance for this kind of hate, and millions of people have come together to celebrate their defeat.

FiberHub, the company that houses the servers Kiwi Farms is hosted on, has not made a statement. Joshua Moon believes that FiberHub will also drop them, as Kiwi Farms is now considered a terror threat and there is no benefit for any company to provide them service. Our team will monitor the vestiges of Kiwi Farms in the coming weeks and months. It is highly unlikely that Kiwi Farms will resurface with enough resources to maintain the online presence they once had. As a result, this is the final statement of the Drop Kiwi Farms campaign until further notice.

What we have accomplished in such a short time has never been done before in the entire history of the Internet. The countless victims of Kiwi Farms can sleep soundly knowing that the site is doomed, will never regain it’s former momentum, and will continue to bleed followers and become more and more irrelevant with each passing week. We have done our part to honour people like Julie Terryberry, Chloe Sagal, and David Kirk Ginder (Near). Thank you all for helping me and every other person affected by Kiwi Farms seek justice. Today the world is a better place.