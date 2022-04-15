'They hate it': JaVale McGee on reaction to their pregame ritual, being NBA's top team

Field Level Media

PHOENIX (AP) The Phoenix Suns have several reasons to be confident they can make another deep playoff run. Confident, but not cocky as they've pegged one trait they believe could knock them off track in pursuit of their first NBA title - hubris. ''I am not like some old, wise playoff sage that I can sit up here and wax eloquently the step-by-step process,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said.