‘I hate Koreans!’: Harlem man spews anti-Asian remark and punches senior woman, 76, in the head

A man from East Harlem, New York, has been arrested for assaulting an Asian senior in an unprovoked attack.

Tiffany Felder, 52, was arrested and charged with one count of assault as a hate crime for attacking a 76-year-old woman at 112th Street and Third Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to the police.

Felder allegedly yelled “I hate Koreans!” as he punched the woman in the back of her head with a closed fist at around 10:45 a.m.

The victim reportedly refused medical treatment.

Hate crimes have so far increased by 12.6 percent this year to 348 from 309 compared to the same time period last year, according to data released by the New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force on Monday. However, reported crimes against Asians have decreased to 56 from 94 in the same period of 2021.

Stop AAPI Hate has documented nearly 11,500 reported hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the United States since 2020. California, which is home to the largest population of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in the U.S., has the highest number of reported incidents at 4,333, followed by New York at 1,840.

