'They hate me': Marjorie Taylor Greene defends her place on Georgia ballot at Trump rally

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her place on the Georgia ballot at Donald Trump's rally Saturday.

A group of Georgia voters is challenging Greene's eligibility to run for re-election, saying she helped organize the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol that led to five people's deaths.

"The same nasty people in Washington who think they're better than you, that hate every single one of you because they hated President Trump and they hate me, they're trying to take away your right to vote in my district because now they're coming after me to remove my name off the ballot," Greene said to the crowd in Commerce, Ga.

"Well let me inform them of something right now: You're gonna lose. You are not gonna take my name off the ballot because we will defeat you, and then when I'm finished playing defense, let me inform you of something else. In a game, there's another side, it's called offense. And I'm coming."

The challenge alleges Greene is ineligible under the 14th Amendment, saying that “before, on, and after January 6, 2021, Greene voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power, disqualifying her from serving as a Member of Congress.”

Greene called those filing the challenge "radical, nasty leftists."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to effort to remove name from ballot