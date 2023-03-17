Hate your pillow? Try an award-winning Kanuda pillow for free for 30 nights

Hate your pillow? Kanuda has award-winning pillows and a 30-night free trial.

Sleeping on an uncomfortable pillow can really ruin your night—and morning! If you aren't in love with your current pillow, you could try a Kanuda pillow for free for 30 nights. The award-winning pillows promise a good rest for those who suffer from neck or back pain.

With Sleep Week 2023 in its final days (the celebration ends Sunday, March 18), we're soaking up every last sleep deal we can find. Kanuda is a luxury pillow brand from South Korea that aims to provide unparalleled support for the head and neck while sleeping. When you check out the brand's website, you can take a short quiz about your sleep preference and any physical ailments you have in order to find your perfect pillow. You can also shop the selection of best-selling pillows if you prefer.

Kanuda pillows are designed by physical therapists to help relieve any stress caused by poor sleeping habits. "Our customers often come to us as a last resort," says Young-ho Yoo, CEO of Kanuda. "They've tried everything and nothing seems to work. But with Kanuda, they finally find relief." Typically retailing anywhere from $38 to $269, you can enjoy any Kanuda pillow with a free 30-night trial right now. Your trial begins when the pillow is delivered. Kanuda will provide a pre-paid return label and upon receipt, your original form of payment will be refunded.

If you're looking to wind down before the weekend, consider ordering a Kanuda pillow and trying it out for free for 30 nights.

