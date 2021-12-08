Hate-related graffiti incidents under investigation in Orcutt

Dec. 8—Several incidents of hate-related graffiti reported in Orcutt on Friday are under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, including racial slurs written on vehicles.

One incident was reported in the 900 block of David Road, where 57-year-old Raul Lopez was notified by his wife that there were swastikas and the phrase "I hate n—rs" scrawled in some type of red marker on the driver's side of his white work truck.

Lopez, who uses the truck for his construction job, said he was last beside his vehicle at about 6 p.m. Thursday and his wife noticed the graffiti shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.

"My initial thoughts were, 'Orcutt's a nice area, mostly White people,'" Lopez said. "Since we're Mexicans, I thought, 'Uh-oh, somebody doesn't like us.'"

The Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP learned of the incident and issued a statement Monday, calling for the community to "reject hatred, bigotry and intolerance."

"The NAACP finds the graffiti messagings reprehensible, offensive, intolerant and condemns it in the strongest language possible," according to the statement provided by Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt of the local NAACP chapter.

Lopez said he was confused because he couldn't recall any recent problems with anyone. He said he and his wife were debating who could have written the graffiti, but then his neighbor — a White woman in her 60s — told him that her vehicle was also vandalized with similar graffiti and reported the incident to police.

The graffiti was written with a type of ink used to write on windshields and was easily washed off before Lopez started work on Friday, he said.

Lopez didn't make an official report with the Sheriff's Office but said he had a chance to speak with the responding deputy, who told Lopez that a similar incident was being investigated one block away on Patterson Road.

A report of vandalism was made in the 1100 block of Patterson Road at 7:16 a.m. Dec. 3, according to Sheriff's Office calls-for-service records.

After his neighbor made her report, Lopez doesn't think he was specifically targeted over race, adding that he lives on a street sometimes used as a shortcut to a nearby plaza.

He believes it's possible that a juvenile or group of juveniles are responsible, due to how some of the graffiti was written. The word "hate" was spelled out on his truck, while his neighbor's vehicle had "h8" on it instead, Lopez said.

He still wonders why someone would choose to use such language in the first place.

"I wish there wasn't hatred between people, because we're all the same," Lopez said. "Even if we're a little bit uglier doesn't mean we're less of a person."