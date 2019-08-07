Correction: Ohio Shooting story

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — In stories Aug. 4-5 about the deadly shootings in Dayton, Ohio, The Associated Press reported erroneously on the number of mass killings so far in 2019. The Dayton rampage marked the 23rd mass killing so far in 2019, leaving 131 people dead.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Unknowns in Ohio shooting: Did gunman target his sister?

The unanswered questions about the Dayton, Ohio, shooting that left nine people dead before police killed the shooter include whether the man targeted his sister, who was among those slain

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police worked Monday to pin down why a 24-year-old gunman killed nine people, including his sister, in a weekend shooting rampage in a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio.

Connor Betts, who was wearing a mask and body armor when he opened fire in the bustling Oregon District early Sunday, was armed with an AR-15-style rifle. If all of the magazines he had with him were full, which hasn't been confirmed, he would have had a maximum of 250 rounds, said Police Chief Richard Biehl.

"It is fundamentally problematic. To have that level of weaponry in a civilian environment is problematic," Biehl added.

Betts' rampage was the second mass shooting in the U.S. over the weekend, both leaving a total of 31 people dead and more than 50 injured.

Of the more than 30 people injured in Ohio, at least 14 had gunshot wounds; others were hurt as people fled, city officials said. Eleven remained hospitalized Monday, Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said.

Still unknown is whether Betts targeted any of the victims, including his 22-year-old sister, Megan, the youngest of the dead.

"It seems to just defy believability he would shoot his own sister, but it's also hard to believe that he didn't recognize it was his sister, so we just don't know," Biehl said.

While the gunman was white and six of the nine killed were black, police said the speed of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely. It all happened within 30 seconds, before police officers stationed nearby fatally shot Betts.

Any attempt to suggest a motive so early in the investigation would be irresponsible, the police chief said.

Betts had no apparent criminal record as an adult. Ohio law bars anyone convicted of a felony as an adult, or convicted of a juvenile charge that would have been a felony if they were 18 or older, from buying firearms.

"There's nothing in this individual's record that would have precluded him from getting these weapons," Biehl said Sunday.

Surveillance video showed officers shot Betts at the doorstep of a bar where some people had taken cover. Had he gotten inside, the result would have been "catastrophic," Biehl said.

Anthony Reynolds, 31, said the first gunshot "was kind of an echo because of the buildings. Then it was rapid, rapid. People were just falling."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the scene Sunday and said policymakers must now consider: "Is there anything we can do in the future to make sure something like this does not happen?"

At a vigil hours later, hundreds of people, mostly young adults, vented their frustration at the Republican governor, interrupting him with chants of "Make a change!" and "Do something!" as he talked about the victims.

"People are angry, and they're upset. They should be," said Jennifer Alfrey, 24, of Middletown, who added that she didn't agree with interrupting the vigil but understood why so many did.

Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, said there would be time later for dealing with policy issues and implored the crowd to honor the victims.

Ohio's two U.S. senators also visited Dayton. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said stronger gun safety laws are needed, while Republican Sen. Rob Portman said the discussion must include not just policy changes, but issues such as mental health support.

Police have said there was nothing in Betts' background that would have prevented him from buying the rifle he modified and used in the shooting. They said they also found a shotgun in his car.

Authorities identified the other dead as Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36.

Conflicting accounts of Betts have emerged, especially from his time at Bellbrook High School, southeast of Dayton.