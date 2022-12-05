Hate speech on rock thrown into Charlotte daycare window is related to shooting, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a 911 call at a daycare Monday morning after a rock containing hate speech was thrown through the window of Kerry Child Development Center on Beatties Ford Road.

CMPD said officers are partnering with the FBI to investigate.

No one was injured and police refused to share what was written in the message during a news conference Monday, but said the hate speech was directed towards children.

Police officials say the incident is connected to the shooting of a park ranger last week at the Friendship Sportsplex, which is within walking distance of the daycare. They did not say how the incidents are connected but cited their close proximity and “totality of the circumstances.”

On Nov. 27 a park ranger was shot while performing closing duties at the sportsplex. CMPD officials said during a news conference Monday that the park ranger is recovering from his injuries.

Officers are checking all of the daycares in the area, CMPD said in a statement.

CMPD is asking anyone from the public with information to contact them and to share any video footage they may have.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the rock thrown into the daycare is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or to leave a tip at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Park ranger shot, injured at Friendship Sportsplex county park in Charlotte