Hate-speech watchdog sued by X responds to House GOP to ‘set the record straight’

A hate-speech watchdog group responded to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) request for information with a letter pushing back on allegations the Republican raised about the group’s interactions with the federal government and social media companies.

Jordan sent a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), the anti-hate-speech organization also being sued by X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, earlier this month for information as part of Jordan’s probe into an alleged “censorship regime.”

“Given the stated purpose of the letter and its requests for documents and information, we fear that the Committee may not have a clear understanding of CCDH’s mission or work,” a lawyer representing the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) wrote in a letter to the committee Thursday.

“Considering the seriousness of this allegation and the underlying concerns regarding online disinformation, we feel compelled to set the record straight,” the letter continued.

Jordan’s letter sought documents and communications between CCDH and the federal government, as well as with social media companies. It also requested a lit of funds received by the government.

CCDH’s response seeks to explain the nature of the organization, including that as a 501(c)(3) charitable entity it “takes seriously its obligations to remain nonpolitical and nonpartisan.”

The letter goes on to say that CCDH has worked with officials from both Republican and Democratic administrations, including the formerly Trump administration.

On the issue of funding, the letter says they are “definitive on this issue.”

“CCDH is funded entirely by private donors and has never received any grants, entered into any contracts, or received any donations from the United States Government,” the letter stated.

The letter also questioned the timing of Jordan’s letter, sent just days after X filed its lawsuit against the organization.

“While the timing of the lawsuit and the Committee’s letter may simply be a coincidence, please be assured that CCDH will not be dissuaded from pursuing its vital mission by litigation, governmental inquiry, or public pressure,” CCDH wrote.

The Hill reached out to a Jordan spokesperson for comment.

The lawsuit filed by X alleges CCDH “unlawfully” scraped data from the platform in violation of the company’s terms of services and hurt its revenue after advertisers passed spending.

CCDH Chief Executive called the argument “weak” and pledged to “vigorously defend” itself against it, in an interview with The Hill earlier this month.

