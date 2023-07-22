Hateful graffiti, vandalism reported on 2 University of Michigan fraternities

Severe acts of vandalism have been reported on two off-campus University of Michigan fraternities.

Santa Ono, the president of the University of Michigan, sent an email to students addressing the incident. In it, he said that the vandalism includes broken windows and "vile, homophobic, and anti-semitic" messages spray-painted onto both houses, including a swastika on one of the locations.

"These types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community," wrote Ono.

Both houses are vacant for the summer.

According to a news release from the Ann Arbor police department, the vandalized locations are 1928 Geddes Ave. and 800 Oxford Rd. Investigators believe the vandalism happened between 5 p.m. Monday, July 17, and 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.

Ann Arbor police are actively investigating the incident, calling the vandalism "hate motivated" and stating that they take such crimes "very seriously."

"Hate has no home in the City of Ann Arbor," the police department wrote in their press release.

They also ask for assistance in the investigation from anyone who might have seen anything suspicious or captured the suspect or suspects on doorbell cameras.

Anyone with any further information can contact the AAPD tip line at 734.794.6939 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2 University of Michigan off-campus fraternity houses vandalized