Hateful notes for Donald Trump were left in the White House by celebrities at Obama party, claims comedian

Jamie Johnson
·2 min read
Dave Chappelle claims he saw a number of people writing messages for Mr Trump and leaving them “all over” - AP

Hateful notes addressed to Donald Trump were left in the White House by celebrities who were partying at a farewell event for Barack Obama, it has been claimed.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has revealed that he saw a number of people writing messages and leaving them “all over,” and then laughed when he saw reports of the “dirty notes” on the news.

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that the spiteful messages were left by Mr Obama’s aides and found by members of the Trump administration.

In response, Mr Obama's national security advisor Susan Rice called the claim a “bald faced lie.”

Now, it appears that the authors of the notes, which allegedly included phrases such as “you will fail,” and “you aren't going to make it,” were actually celebrities who had been invited to the White House by the Obamas.

Dave Chappelle on stage in DC - Mathieu Bitton

“Remember when the Trump administration moved in they said, 'the Obama staff left dirty notes for us',” Mr Chappelle said, in a YouTube podcast with Naomi Campbell.

“I saw this happening. I'm not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities writing all this crazy sh*t and putting them all over there. And I saw them doing it so when I saw that on the news I laughed real hard.

“It was one of the last big parties the Obamas threw and I'm not gonna say those celebrities' names.”

The final Obama White House party appeared to be on January 6, 2017, just weeks before Mr Trump’s inauguration. A number of guests had spoken out against Donald Trump, including Chrissy Teigen, the model, television presenter and wife of musician John Legend, who had been blocked on Twitter by the former President. There is no suggestion that she was one of the people seen by Mr Chappelle.

