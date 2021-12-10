Hateful vandals draw swastika into wet cement outside Brooklyn home: video

Three hate-filled vandals were caught on camera drawing a swastika into wet cement outside a Brooklyn home, cops said Friday.

The suspects, who are believed to be teens, were walking down Ocean Ave. near Ave. R in Madison about 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 3 when they came across a large rectangular panel of wet cement cordoned off by orange cones and tape outside an apartment building, cops said.

The trio, one pushing a bike, look over the fresh concrete before picking up sticks and drawing a swastika , the video shows.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident as anti-Semitic vandalism.

Cops on Friday released the video in the hopes someone recognizes the three suspects. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.