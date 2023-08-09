'He Hates America': Trump Slammed For Admitting He'd 'Prefer' To Live Overseas

Ed Mazza
·3 min read

Donald Trump admitted that he would like to leave the country and live overseas.

Trump, who has frequentlyexpresseddisdain for America and Americans, made the confession during a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday as he griped about the charges against him and lamented ever getting into politics.

“I could have been relaxing at Mar-a-Lago or in the south of France ― which I would prefer to being in this country, frankly.”

Trump’s critics seemed ready to help him pack: