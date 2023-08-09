'He Hates America': Trump Slammed For Admitting He'd 'Prefer' To Live Overseas

Donald Trump admitted that he would like to leave the country and live overseas.

Trump, who has frequentlyexpresseddisdain for America and Americans, made the confession during a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday as he griped about the charges against him and lamented ever getting into politics.

“I could have been relaxing at Mar-a-Lago or in the south of France ― which I would prefer to being in this country, frankly.”

Trump: "I could have been relaxing at Mar-a-Lago or the south of France, which I would prefer to being in this country frankly." pic.twitter.com/h5MBlmcykm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2023

Trump’s critics seemed ready to help him pack:

I note there are no Freedom Fries in the south of France, a country that Trump says he prefers to America. https://t.co/ymIJzedlSd — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 9, 2023

Maybe when they first came up with “Let’s make America great again” they really meant to say “Let’s hate on America again.” https://t.co/htpB3tT7zQ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 8, 2023

This guy hates America. https://t.co/IJZtFx4N8P — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 8, 2023

So go already.

Don’t let the door hit you in your ass on the way out. https://t.co/djWe0DgwjE — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 8, 2023

WOW.



Donald Trump who’s repeatedly said that America is a “failing nation”, just said that he’d prefer to be “relaxing” in the south of France than being in the United States.



Donald Trump is NOT an American patriot.pic.twitter.com/tdaAgsI57k — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 8, 2023

Trump admitted today he hates America, and would rather be living in France.



Trump: "I could have been relaxing at Mar-a-Lago or the south of France, which I would prefer to being in this country frankly."



Anyone want to help him move? — Pesach Lattin (@pesach_lattin) August 9, 2023

“I’d rather be in the south of France than America.” — The America First candidate https://t.co/EwMIkrm73q — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) August 9, 2023

His mind is definitely thinking about life in other countries, where he is NOT under indictment. https://t.co/PPnlGtXWmh — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) August 8, 2023

The average joe with a private jet and documented assets abroad who said stuff like this while under indictment would at least have to give up his passport. https://t.co/RprNURXDQ4 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 9, 2023

Trump hates America.

He prefers France. Listen. https://t.co/hVLNSj7S46 — Heidi 🟧 (@HeidiOCanada) August 8, 2023

WTF!



Tell me you hate America without telling me you hate America.



Mr Trump would prefer to be in the South of France than being in the United States of America.



pic.twitter.com/gpjF3Gq0kA — Derrick Byron (@derrick_byron) August 8, 2023

Trump will never go the the south of France. We have extradition treaties with France. https://t.co/bzJZIW2V0U — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) August 9, 2023

If John Kerry had said this in 2004 or Obama in 2008, the only thing we'd hear from cable news pundits and Republicans between now and Election Day is: "He's an effete, dainty, France-loving America-hater!!" https://t.co/Yu8y0lcy6Z — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 8, 2023

Can we make a deal for Elba? https://t.co/4kRcqrVsNf — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) August 8, 2023

Call me crazy, but talking about fleeing the country while you're facing 3 criminal trials might not be a good idea. https://t.co/51nzF2N76K — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) August 9, 2023