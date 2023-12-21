Hatfield family's Christmas display sparkles on ABC's 'Light Fight'

For a full year, they had to keep the secret.

Now the Michael family of Hatfield can share the dazzling good news: Their home's holiday decorations won the top prize of $50,000 and a lightbulb trophy Wednesday night's episode of the popular seasonal ABC show, "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The Michael Family, including Brian and his wife, Kim, and their two children, Joseph and Elyse, accepted the top prize for winning "The Great Christmas Light Fight" episode six, which aired Wednesday night on ABC, from show host Tanlya Nazak (in plaid skirt), outside their Hatfield home.

The show was taped last Christmas to air for seven weeks this holiday season. Four families are chosen to compete in each episode and the Michaels were selected to compete against other awesome displays from families in Indiana, Massachusetts and Virginia.

Brian Michael said his family appreciated the prize money, but the coveted trophy is what those who put on light shows of this caliber are most interested in winning.

"He puts his heard and soul into it and I'm so happy he's getting rewarded for it," his wife, Kim, said as the family accepted the trophy from show host Tanlya Nayak.

The Michael family home at 102 Kimberly Way in Hatfield is aglow with Christmas decorations that won the top prize in episode six of this year's season of the ABC show, "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

So many people come to see the house at 102 Kimberly Way that the Colmar Fire Co. has volunteered to direct traffic onto and around the cul-de-sac where in sits on an acre in Towamencin Township, with a Hatfield mailing address.

Nayak said the Michael display, which included 85,000 lights, an interactive Santa workshop and a vintage collection of 1,800 blow-molds, including carolers, a Nativity scene and even a train set, really made it stand out both on the ground and from the air.

And yes, the Michaels have watched Clark Griswold light up the house decorations on National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation" a "million times."

But the real reason behind the light display goes back to Brian's childhood.

He lived in an apartment complex in Bensalem which had a holiday decoration contest. He was only 6 years old but convinced his mom to let him enter it, and their window display won. He's been into Christmas decorations ever since.

He and Kim were married a year when they started their decoration collection in 1998. Now he works on it throughout the year.

Even Santa can get stuck in a fireplace as this display at the Michael family home in Hatfield shows. It's one of many decorations that helped the Michaels of Hatfield win episode six on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

Kim was diagnosed with ataxia, a degenerative muscular disease several years ago and now lets Brian do most of the work as she watches from her wheelchair or walker. Their two children, Joe, 23, who recently graduated from college, and Elyse, 20, a college student, help out when they can.

Brian includes information on the Ataxia Foundation in the display but it doesn't actively solicit donations for research into the progressive disease that has no cure, he said. "It's more for general awareness," he said. "It's very similar to ALS."

Preparing the Christmas displays has become a year-round hobby for him when he's not working in business development and sales. In September, when he really gets busy with it, Kim becomes "a Christmas widow," he said.

Next year, however, they may take a break after winning the top prize. They hope to do it next year but he wants to focus on what his wife would like, "what she wants me to do.

"The community would understand," he said.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Hatfield holiday display a winner in ABC "Light Fight.' Check it out