‘They be hating on me:’ Burglary suspect with machete chased into tent by Atlanta police

A machete-wielding man was arrested after trying to burglarize a building, police say.

It was Friday, just after 5 p.m. when Atlanta police were called to Memorial Drive in southeast Atlanta in regard to a man trying to burglarize a building.

When police arrived, officers began searching the outside of the building and while doing so, were alerted by a witness that the suspect was running on foot.

Video shows the moment officers found the suspect and began chasing after him. Atlanta officials noticed that the suspect was wielding a machete. One of the officers deployed his Taser to stop the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then ran to a nearby homeless camp. He then tried to hide himself inside of his tent, dropping the machete and giving up.

When officers asked him why he ran, the suspect stated, “They be hating on me.”

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling and obstruction of an officer. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

