Should hats be removed at the dinner table? Etiquette experts weigh in

QUESTION: My house rule is that I don’t allow men or women to wear ball caps or hats indoors or at the dinner table, and also, I don’t like them to wear hats in restaurants at the table. Am I wrong? The other day, my granddaughter’s boyfriend arrived indoors with at hat on and she promptly told him “my grandmother does not allow hats in the house.”

CALLIE’S ANSWER: I think it is your house and your rules. I wouldn't think twice about it. I agree with you at the dinner table and nice restaurants.

LILLIE-BETH’S ANSWER: I still think hats don’t belong at the table or in restaurants and indoors in many other places as I was taught. We were always supposed to take them off, especially ballcaps. Fascinators and formal hats for women have always had slightly different rules as they are part of an outfit. But casual hats add an air of informality to any occasion, and in my mind, you take them off at the table. I have lost this argument many times among younger adults (late teens and 20s), who maintain that the world is casual and it’s OK, especially at home at dinner. I think your granddaughter was right to respect the rules you set in your own home. How nice that they then stop to think about an occasion being special, such as a visit with their grandparents.

HELEN’S ANSWER: Hats are still outdoor apparel and should not be worn indoors. But, many men and young boys love their ball caps and wear them whenever possible. In their own homes, they can do whatever they want, but out of respect for others, they need to remove their hats in other people’s homes, at churches, and at restaurants. I am not sure what schools require in 2024, and if the students are allowed to wear hats in the classroom (Readers?). Your house rules are your rules and people who come to your home should abide by them if they are going to visit you.

GUEST’S ANSWER: Yvette Walker, opinion editor, Kansas City Star, and former ethics professor: Doffing hats indoors, according to the Emily Post Institute, is a throwback to medieval days when knights would remove helmets to show their identities. It's your house, so it's your rules, and your granddaughter's boyfriend should comply out of respect. Here's what Post says about hats: "Hats can be left on: Outdoors at athletic events, on public transportation; in public buildings such as post offices, airports, and hotel or office lobbies; on elevators.

"Take hats off, including baseball caps: In someone's home, at mealtimes, at the table, while being introduced indoors or out (unless it's frigid!), in a house of worship (unless a hat or head covering is required), indoors at work, especially in an office (unless required for the job), in public buildings such as a school, library, courthouse, or town hall; in restaurants and coffee shops, at a movie or any indoor performance, when the national anthem is played, when the flag of the United States passes by, as in a parade."

Since 2009, Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include guest responses from a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is 20-plus; Lillie-Beth is 40-plus and Helen is 60-plus. To ask an etiquette question, email helen.wallace@cox.net.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Reader asks if her rule against wearing hats indoors is wrong