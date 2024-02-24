Hatter's Bookshop awarded Princeton Business Works grant

Feb. 24—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — A local bookshop now owned by people with a passion for books became the recipient Friday of the quarterly Princeton Business Works grant.

The owners of The Hatter's Bookshop, Rebekah Snow and her husband, Cody Dillon, were presented the quarterly Princeton Business Works grant during Friday's meeting of the Rotary Club of Princeton. Snow said they became the bookstore's new owners in October last year.

"Thank you for choosing us for this grant," Snow said. "We will be using it the best that we possibly can. It's an honor to speak to you about something we're really passionate about.

Located along Mercer Street in the Grassroots District near the Princeton Public Library, The Hatter's Bookshop sells books, vintage vinyl records, incense, local art, bookmarks, T-shirts and other merchandise.

"We do a little bit more than books, but books are our passion," Snow said.

Snow said she and Dillon have been reorganizing their store's merchandise. Some books which have sat on shelves for years have been sold. The store currently sells used books and offers customers a trade-in credit, but there are plans to add new books.

They have been working on remodeling and plan to expand the bookshop's sitting room.

Offering the bookshop as a place where Concord University students can tutor local school system students who need help and starting a bookclub are among the future plans as well, Dillon said.

Samuel Lusk, Princeton economic development director, said the Princeton Business Works program offers grant money to business owners who might not have it otherwise.

The $1,250 Princeton Business Works grant is a joint program of the Princeton Rotary, the Princeton Economic Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com