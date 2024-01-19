Hattiesburg American refreshes comic lineup based on reader input, changing tastes

As a child, comics amused me as they do many kids. Hagar the Horrible resonated most. I also spent hours doodling smart-aleck versions of Garfield.

And who didn't love Snoopy and all the Peanuts characters?

As I got older and found my way into this business, I learned that the comic pages were personal. A strip that didn't sing to me, spoke to others. Such is the unique connection that comics bring to readers.

In a previous journalism post, I was responsible for working closely with the syndicates that provide the comics and puzzles. Once or twice a year, I would meet with the big syndicates that distribute the comics — mainly King and Andrews McMeel.

I looked forward to their pitches and learning what was new in that world. I remain good friends with now-retired Ron O'Neal, formerly of Andrews McMeel.

We bonded over queso and talk of Bill McClanahan and his iconic editorial cartoons of the long defunct Southwest Conference.

Those meetings and pitches were important because readers change and so do their interests. Every once in a while, we adjust our offerings to reflect the times.

Starting the week of Jan. 29, the Hattiesburg American and hattiesburgamerican.com will roll out a fresh lineup of daily and Sunday comics. The new comic offerings are launching across the larger USA TODAY Network.

Our readers will find some old favorites and new funnies. And, if you're a devout comics reader, I'm sure some of the latest offerings will become favorites with time.

The beauty of this form of reader content is that it survived by embracing change.

Thank you for supporting our local newsroom as we make some changes.

Why the shift? Reader input helped drive changes

Our comics' page remodel was influenced by seeking fresh input from our audience. We took the time to survey readers throughout the nation and acted upon what we learned. We continuously evaluate our content and how to best serve our audiences. Comics have historically evolved to reflect the culture and tastes of the times.

These changes do not impact the Hattiesburg American subscription rates. We will offer the same comics in our eNewspaper, which also offers additional news and sports coverage.

Our readers can find loads of additional comics by visiting hattiesburgamerican.com/comics.

When will these changes take place?

On the week of Jan. 29, the Hattiesburg American and hattiesburgamerican.com will debut its new lineup of daily and Sunday comics. The first Sunday of the new lineup will be Feb. 4.

We will still devote the same four pages to comics each Sunday and the same one page each Wednesday and Friday.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, we have run 20 different comic strips each day. That number will grow to 22. On Sundays, we have run 22 comic strips. That number will increase to 23.

The good news: Our beloved soldier and red-bearded Viking are sticking around

Old daily favorites such as Beetle Bailey, Garfield, Hagar and Blondie are sticking around. Also remaining in the lineup are popular strips such as Dennis the Menace and Pickles among many more.

Other daily strips that won't change include For Better or For Worse, Frank & Ernest, Family Circus, Crabgrass and Zits.

Here are the Sunday classics that will remain: Peanuts, Crabgrass, Pearls Before Swine, Zits, Blondie, Pickles, Garfield, Beetle Bailey, Family Circus, Dennis the Menace, Ziggy, For Better or Worse and Hagar.

What's new?

Some daily classics are returning. Those include: Peanuts, Baby Blues, Pearls Before Swine, Jump Start, Ziggy, Marmaduke, Non Sequitur, Crankshaft, Luann, Baldo and Born Loser.

Here are the Sunday strips being added: Baby Blues, Foxtrot, Jump Start, Marmaduke, Non Sequitur, Crankshaft, Luann, Baldo, Frank & Ernest and Born Loser.

What's changing?

A few daily strips are going away. Those include Wizard of Id, Barney and Clyde, B.C., Hi and Lois, Snuffy Smith, Mother Goose and Grimm, Argyle Sweater, Andy Capp and Shoe.

Some of those, and many more are available online at hattiesburgamerican.com/comics.

Here are the Sunday strips leaving: Slylock Fox, Snuffy Smith, Barney and Clyde, Hi and Lois, Shoe, B.C., Argyle Sweater, Wizard of Id and Andy Capp.

Again, some of those are available online at hattiesburgamerican.com/comics.

Get to know these cultural legends

In an upcoming edition, we're explaining the evolution of the observations, themes and outstanding art in this newspaper's comic strips. The comics over the years have grown, changed and impacted our society, from war and love to pets and changing political norms.

In the coming weeks, we will help you connect with our comic artists through profiles that give readers a behind-the-ink look at some of those cultural legends.

In future editions, profiles are planned on Jeff Keane, author of The Family Circus, and Jim Borgman of Zits, Dean Young of Blondie and Brian Crane of Pickles.

Mark Konradi is Executive editor of the Hattiesburg American and the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at mkonradi@gannett.com.

