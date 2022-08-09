A Hattiesburg man accused of killing a man in Texas now faces capital murder, other charges

A Hattiesburg man accused of a 2019 homicide in Texas had his charges upgraded to capital murder after he was reindicted by a grand jury on 28 counts ranging from murder to tampering with evidence and threatening a potential witness.

Colin King, now 37, is awaiting trial, accused of shooting to death 45-year-old Shane Bourret at a home in San Antonio and later hiding his body in an abandoned house and covering up evidence of the crime.

Bourret was reported missing May 7, 2019, by his wife, who told the Bexar County Sheriff's Office she last spoke to her husband May 1, 2019.

Bourret, of Georgia, and King were staying at a home in the San Antonio area where they were working.

King allegedly fled to Mississippi after Bourret was killed. He was arrested at his home in Hattiesburg several weeks later. Among the items in King's possession were several guns. It is unclear whether any were connected with Bourret's death.

Charged with murder: Mississippi man accused in Texas homicide

More from Lici Beveridge: Can the Daughters of the Confederacy stop demolition at Hattiesburg's Kamper Park?

"We can safely say it was a violent homicide that occurred," Sheriff Javier Salazar said after King's arrest in 2019. "There was some sort of a disagreement between Bourret and one of the suspects is what we know, and beyond that is speculation."

King initially was indicted in October 2019 but the case was refiled and presented to a new grand jury. It is unclear why the case was refiled.

Another man, Donald Barber, now 63, was arrested in 2019 and charged with helping King hide Bourret's body and tampering with evidence.

A spokesperson with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case.

Among the charges included in the new indictment are:

Capital murder — murder with the underlying crime of assault with intent to cause bodily harm

Murder

Tampering with evidence by covering up bullet holes where the murder likely took place

Tampering with evidence by cleaning up the victim's blood at the alleged murder site

Tampering with evidence by hiding, destroying or attempting to hide or destroy Bourret's truck, cellphone, helmet and other personal items

Altering, destroying or hiding a shotgun belonging to Bourret and the handgun used to kill Bourret.

Hiding Bourret's body and treating it "in an offensive manner"

Threatening to harm a potential witness and her family

Threatening to kill the same prospective witness to prevent or delay her from being served notice to be called as a witness

Threatening to harm or kill the witness in retaliation for reporting the murder

Story continues

News outlets in San Antonio reported a witness saw Bourret's body when King was talking with her via FaceTime. It is unclear whether this is the potential witness King is accused of threatening.

King studied business administration at the University of Southern Mississippi and is a 2003 graduate of Petal High School, according to his Facebook profile.

He was a project superintendent with Omniscient Solutions, working in San Antonio.

According to court records, King's bond recently was reduced to $750,000 from $2 million. He is under full house arrest with GPS monitoring.

To remain out of jail while he awaits trial, King must have no contact with the witness he allegedly threatened. He also must submit to drug and alcohol testing.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Charges in Texas upgraded to capital murder for Hattiesburg man