Hattiesburg shooting: 6-year-old boy dead, two others injured, including 5-year-old girl

A shooting Sunday night inside a residence on Willis Avenue left a 6-year-old boy dead and two others — a 5-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man — injured.

"Last night a senseless act of violence occurred in our city. It claimed the life of a 6-year-old child," Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy said at a press conference Monday. "These individuals were in their homes on a Sunday evening on Willis Avenue playing video games and being children."

The 300 block of Willis Avenue where a fatal weekend shooting took place is photographed on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Hattiesburg Police officers, responding to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m., found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence in the 300 block of Willis Avenue.

All three were transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital where the 6-year-old died of his injuries.

Hattiesburg Police Assistant Chief Hardy Sims asked for the public's help identifying a dark blue four-door passenger car that was seen in the area Sunday night. The make and model is not yet known.

Hattiesburg Police Assistant Chief Hardy Sims asked for the public's help identifying a a dark blue four-door passenger car that was seen in the area where a shooting took place Sunday night, Feb. 28, 2022, in Hattiesburg, Miss.

"We want your information, not your name," Sims said.

Those with information about the shooting or the vehicle can call Hattiesburg Police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

"To the individuals who did this act, you will be found and held accountable for these actions," Sealy said.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"We should be angry, because this is not who we are as a community," Barker said. "This is not normal. … A whole neighborhood is mourning. Two classrooms of students in schools in our city, public school, Head Start, classes of 5-year-olds and 6-year-olds will today learn some really bad news about one of their friends."

This story may update.

Contact reporter Laurel Thrailkill at lthrailkill@gannett.com or on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: One child killed, two others injured in Hattiesburg shooting Sunday