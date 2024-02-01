Hattiesburg Zoo, Southern Miss education and research partnership is a 'win-win'

Hattiesburg Zoo and the University of Southern Mississippi are working together to enhance both the learning and research experience at the university and the conservation efforts and programming at the zoo.

The two organizations formalized their agreement to work together during a news conference Wednesday at the zoo.

"It is a benefit not only to the University of Southern Mississippi and our students and the zoo, but to our community at large," said Kelly Lucas, vice president for research at Southern Miss. "This is an opportunity for us to learn and do some research of our own."

Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at Hattiesburg, Miss., Zoo, talks about the importance of the partnership between the zoo and the University of Southern Mississippi, during a news conference at the zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Specifically, the partnership will focus on enhancing STEM education through the research group NExUS2-Mississippi led by Maria Wallace, assistant professor of Science Education at USM's Center for STEM Education.

Wallace said at first her work with the zoo centered around one class. The project has grown and now has a comprehensive teacher internship program for STEM education.

"From this partnership, it has become evident that Hattiesburg Zoo is a magical place with a wonderful team that considers to exceed images of what a typical zoo is and what a zoo can be. (The partnership) is a gift that keeps giving."

Maria Wallace, assistant professor of Science Education at USM's Center for STEM Education, talks about the impact of a partnership between the university and the Hattiesburg, Miss., Zoo, has on improving STEM education during a news conference at the zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

The goal is to develop innovative applied research experiences, curriculum innovations and advance research that directly benefits the Hattiesburg community, university and zoo officials said.

"By partnering with USM, we are able to further our mission by having more educators for the public to interact with while emphasizing the importance of environmental education to future teachers," said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the zoo.

Cumpton said the zoo has changed over the 10 years he has worked there and continues to work on ways to improve and expand. The impact has been felt in Hattiesburg and throughout the southeast.

"A lot of that is due to the help we've had from the University of Southern Mississippi," he said. "We have over 225,000 guests coming here to the zoo. In order to reach all of these guests with our conservation messaging, we rely on the help of others."

Kelly Lucas, vice president of research at the University of Southern Mississippi, and Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at Hattiesburg, Miss., Zoo, sign a memorandum of understanding formalizing a partnership between the zoo and the university during a news conference at the zoo, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Cumpton said the partnership is an exciting addition to the zoo. It enhances the educational outreach that fosters learning and respect for the animals in their care and around the world.

"We are teaching future educators the importance of these topics and getting them engaged and getting them the tools that they may not have had before," he said.

Lucas said the partnership can have an impact beyond Hattiesburg because the work will address "real-world challenges."

"I'm excited to see this partnership grow," Lucas said. "These partnerships are a win-win, creating dynamic exchanges of knowledge and resources for the betterment of everyone involved."

