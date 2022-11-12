Hatton man dies after shooting incident

Nov. 11—A Hatton man who was allegedly shot in the leg by his mother after beating his brother with a baseball bat on Wednesday night died unexpectedly Thursday after being released from the hospital, authorities said.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed the death of Lucas Harville, 43. Harville's body was taken to the state forensics office in Huntsville where an autopsy has been ordered, Norwood said.

Lawrence County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brian Covington said deputies arrived at a residence in the 8000 block of Lawrence County 236 about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and discovered a man in the front of the residence with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Covington said apparently the victim's mother shot him in the leg in an attempt to get him to stop beating his brother.

The shooting victim was flown to the Huntsville Hospital for treatment and was released Thursday morning, Covington said.

"We went to the residence about 2:15 p.m. (Thursday) to arrest him for allegedly assaulting his brother," he said. "When deputies arrived, they found (Harville) unresponsive and they started advanced CPR with the aid of an (automatic defibrillator) device until the ambulance could arrive."

The sheriff's report said the man was transported to Lawrence Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Covington said the beating victim was treated and released at a Shoals-area hospital.

The case remains under investigation, Covington said.

