Hatton man sentenced to community service for causing fatal 2021 crash

Sep. 10—GRAND FORKS — A Hatton, North Dakota, man charged with negligent homicide after a fatal 2021 crash pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 8.

More than two years after a vehicle collision

that resulted in

the death

of Northwood 15-year-old Andrew Huus, the case was resolved at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

The Class C felony negligent homicide charge was amended to Class A misdemeanor aggravated reckless driving, which 57-year-old Darrell Duane Repoyo pleaded guilty to.

"I think these are some of the toughest cases," said Bruce D. Quick, Repoyo's attorney. "There's nothing we can say that takes away the loss."

More than a dozen of Andrew Huus' loved ones appeared in the courtroom, and multiple filed victim impact statements. Katie Huus, Andrew Huus' mother, read hers to the court.

"August 5th, 2021, turned my world upside down," she said.

That morning, Andrew Huus was traveling west on 4th Avenue Northeast in a 1993 Ford F-150 near Northwood, while Repoyo was traveling north on 31st Street Northeast in a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to an affidavit in the case. Approaching the intersection, Repoyo had a yield sign.

When Repoyo entered the intersection, his vehicle was struck in the middle of the passenger side. Both vehicles ended up in the northwest ditch. Andrew Huus was ejected from his vehicle, the affidavit said.

The crash was reported at 6:43 a.m. As a nurse, Katie Huus heard the dispatch call from her position in the emergency room.

Her son was transported to the hospital after the crash, but was taken off life support the following day — a decision no parent should have to make, Katie Huus said.

"My job is so tough every day now," she said. "My life and career have been ripped from me."

Katie Huus spoke about how deeply her son's death has impacted herself, her surviving child and husband.

"Our house is not a home anymore," she said. "We lost all meaning in life when Andrew was taken from us."

Repoyo wasn't charged until March of 2021.

During a preliminary hearing

later that year, Nevon Heisler from the North Dakota Highway Patrol testified that Repoyo accelerated seconds before the crash, which supports his statement: he hadn't seen Andrew Huus' vehicle. A tree line obstructed his view.

Heisler further testified that Repoyo wasn't speeding at the time of the crash. It's unclear whether Andrew Huus was, but Heisler said the juvenle wasn't wearing a seatbelt and, if he had been, he likely would've survived.

After Katie Huus read her victim impact statement during the Friday hearing, Quick spoke about some of the other statements, which aren't available to the public.

"We hear comments that he's not remorseful, he's not sorry," he said.

Quick explained that defense attorneys advise against defendants speaking about active cases. Repoyo hadn't felt able to express remorse until after pleading guilty to the amended charge on Friday — just shy of a year after he initially pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

"I am truly sorry for my actions," Repoyo told Andrew Huus' family. "There's nothing I can say to ease your pain; I'm just truly sorry for your loss."

Before imposing a sentence, Judge John Thelen ruminated.

"It's impossible to equate the loss of a family to a resolution in this case," he said. "There's no comparison."

However, he trusted the expertise of both sides of legal counsel, and decided to accept Repoyo's guilty plea and the associated agreement.

Repoyo was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and is required to complete at least 20 hours per month, beginning in October. He must complete a defensive driving course within 60 days. He'll be on unsupervised probation for two years.

North Dakota Century Code attributes 12 points to a driver's license when they are convicted of aggravated reckless driving. Twelve points equate to a 7-day license suspension — but the decision is not one determined in criminal court.