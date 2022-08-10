Haughton man arrested in connection with shooting near Bossier City school

On Tuesday, Bossier City Police arrested a Haughton man in connection with a shooting near a school earlier that day near Kerr Elementary. The school was not involved in the incident.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Bossier City Police was called to the 1800 block of Airline Drive in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other listed in stable condition.

Shortly after the incident Dawson Lee Driskill, 45, turned himself into Bossier City Police. He was then charged with one count first-degree murder, one count attempted first-degree murder, one count aggravated criminal property damage and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Driskill was booked into the Bossier City Jail and is expected to be transferred to the Bossier Max Wednesday. His bond is set at $520,000.

Police said this shooting is believed to be the result of an ongoing dispute between one of the victims and the suspect and multiple suspects are in custody.

