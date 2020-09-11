Haul It All With This Beautiful 1965 Ford F100 SWB Ready For Bids

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get used to the stares while driving this gorgeous classic pickup around town.

The Ford F-Series is America's favorite pickup with nearly a million sold per year. Produced from 1948 until 1983, the F-Series lasted for seven entire generations and withstood plenty of major changes. Here we have a gorgeous and solid 1965 Ford F-100 SWB that hails from the North Carolina/Georgia mountains that will be up for bids through our Tom Mack Classics Fall Online auction starting on September 12, 2020.

Finished in a stunning Caribbean Turquoise over a matching interior, this truck is in great shape and ready to find a new place to call home. The description states that this gem is can be shown or just driven.

Powering this classic truck is a freshly rebuilt 390-cubic-inch V8 engine with an output of 330-horsepower and backed by a "three on a tree" 3-speed manual transmission. The 1965 F-100 received an all-new "Twin I-Beam" suspension with coil springs on its two-wheel-drive models which feature an identifying badge on the front fender.

For the 1965 model year, the F-Series sat on an all-new frame that would be utilized through 1979. Mostly, the body remained unchanged but the turn signals could now be found above the headlights.

The sale of this 1965 Ford F-100 includes the original owner card and a North Carolina title from 1964 where it currently resides. If interested in a beautiful classic gem that can be shown off at the local car show but also move your neighbor's couch, you may want to check out this old-school pickup heading to our Tom Mack Classics Fall Online auction starting on September 12th at 10 a.m. Be sure to go online and register to bid on this Ford F-100 pickup.

